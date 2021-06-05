Rory McIlroy responds to viral video of USWO leader Yuka Saso imitating his swing perfectly

Rex Hoggard
·1 min read

DUBLIN, Ohio – Overnight U.S. Women’s Open leader Yuka Saso spent Thursday evening adhering to a familiar routine, watching video of Rory McIlroy’s swing.

“The last time I watched it was Masters. I was just watching his golf and swing for like one hour, maybe more,” Saso said.

Following his third round at the Memorial McIlroy smiled when told of Saso’s routine: “I was hardly [at the Masters] for an hour,” he laughed.

Watch: USWO leader Yuka Saso modeled swing after Rory McIlroy and it's incredible

McIlroy said he’s never met Saso but is looking forward to hopefully getting to know her later this year at the Olympics. He also said that although it’s flattering that she studies his swing, it’s difficult for a player to appreciate their own action.

“There's a lot of people's swings out here that I love as well, but when it's your own you pick it apart and you find everything that's wrong with it,” McIlroy said. “I think Tiger had the best swing in history that sort of early-2000 stage and I talked to him about it and he still picks it apart. No, I did this and that and I wrecked my knee doing it and all that. So, like even Tiger, when he went on that run, he was still picking apart his swing.”

Recommended Stories

  • Golf-Fan favorite Thompson says will learn from heartbreaking defeat

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -Lexi Thompson admitted it was hard to smile after a painful back nine collapse at the U.S. Women's Open on Sunday, but the American fan favorite said she would learn from the experience and come back stronger. The overnight leader had her second major championship in her sights with a four-stroke lead after her first nine holes, but her tee shot on the par-four 11th found the Olympic Club's thick rough and she could only manage a double bogey. She lost her lead with a bogey on the par-five 17th and left a par putt short on 18 that would have put her into the playoff with Japan's Nasa Hataoka and eventual champion Yuka Saso of the Philippines.

  • Cantlay edges Morikawa for second Memorial win

    In a dramatic playoff finish that capped a wild 24 hours at Muirfield Village, Patrick Cantlay edged Collin Morikawa for his second Memorial title. (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch)

  • Golf-Student Saso is now the teacher, says McIlroy

    The 19-year-old golf champ Yuka Saso from the Philippines captured Rory McIlroy's attention on Sunday as she won a thrilling playoff to claim her maiden, major crown.

  • Palmetto Championship at Congaree Preview

    Congaree Golf Club fills in on a one-off basis to host this week's Palmetto Championship in Ridgeland, South Carolina. (Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Golf-Amateur Ganne soaking up the adulation at U.S. Women's Open

    New Jersey high school student Megha Ganne said she is relishing the experience of being a fan favourite at the U.S. Women's Open in San Francisco and vowed to do everything possible to return next year. The 17-year-old amateur heads into Sunday's final day tied third alongside South Korea's Lee6 Jeong-eun after carding a 72 in the third round to go three-under for the tournament and four shots behind leader Lexi Thompson. Ganne, who became the talk of the tournament after taking a share of the lead on the opening day and receiving encouragement from New Jersey governor Phil Murphy on Twitter, said engaging with fans was one of the highlights of her tournament.

  • Booker could be poised for big series vs. Nuggets

    Denver's injury-riddled backcourt will have to shift fast to slow Devin Booker's scorching playoff debut.

  • Tennis-Tsitsipas breezes into French Open quarter-finals

    Stefanos Tsitsipas held off a late challenge from Spanish 12th seed Pablo Carreno Busta to advance into the quarter-finals of the French Open with a 6-3 6-2 7-5 victory on Sunday. The Greek, who won two titles on clay in the lead-up to Roland Garros, was barely troubled in the first two sets, often charging to the net and easily reading his opponent's serve. But a lack of precision in key moments allowed Carreno Busta to threaten a comeback in the third, only for the fifth seed to tighten his grip again and make sure he wasted little time on court Philippe Chatrier.

  • Gary Russell Jr. slams Floyd Mayweather for Logan Paul fight.

    American boxer Gary Russell Jr. slams boxing legend Floyd Mayweather for taking the exhibition fight against social media celebrity Logan Paul.

  • Are YouTubers ruining boxing? Sport's biggest names not so sure

    With a fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and YouTube star Logan Paul looming, some fans are asking whether the increasing number of celebrity exhibition bouts is reducing the sport to a carnival-style sideshow. Sunday's bout in Miami is expected to be a one-sided battle in favor of Mayweather (50-0) despite Paul (0-1) being about 50 pounds (23 kg) heavier, 6 inches (15 cm) taller and 18 years younger than 44-year-old Mayweather, a new grandfather. But while purists and pros like Saul "Canelo" Alvarez say the trend is simply a dangerous money grab, some of the sport's most influential names argue that the rising tide of interest lifts all boats.

  • Royce O'Neale with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies

    Royce O'Neale (Utah Jazz) with a deep 3 vs the Memphis Grizzlies, 06/02/2021

  • Bruins' Patrice Bergeron responds to Barry Trotz's faceoff call-out

    Bruins center Patrice Bergeron and Islanders coach Barry Trotz engaged in a little gamesmanship prior to a pivotal Game 5 at TD Garden.

  • Opinion: Not a stretch to say Jon Rahm's vaccine decision cost him $1.6 million

    Jon Rahm's forced withdrawal from Memorial due to COVID-19 mixes elements of truth and grace

  • Bucs rookie Cameron Kinley told by Navy he can't play this season: 'My childhood dream ... taken away'

    Kinley was the football captain and his class president at Navy. He was denied a request to delay his service to pursue an NFL career.

  • S.F. Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper to miss games while undergoing chemotherapy treatment

    San Francisco Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper and ex-MLB player will be stepping away from the booth to undergo chemotherapy.

  • How the Aaron Rodgers-Packers drama will likely end

    Peter King shares his simple solution to solve the drama between the Packers and Aaron Rodgers.

  • NFL Rumors: Why Patriots didn't pursue Julio Jones trade

    Were the Patriots serious suitors for Julio Jones? These reports shed light on why a New England trade didn't materialize before the Titans added the star wide receiver.

  • Julio Jones is a Tennessee Titan, while Bill Belichick leaves options open

    Patriot Nation is likely disappointed that the team didn't acquire All-Pro receiver Julio Jones over the weekend, but as our Tom E. Curran writes, the restraint showed by Bill Belichick is noteworthy and leaves open other possibilities.

  • Mediocre Yankees may have 'nightmare' Gerrit Cole scenario on the horizon -- what will it mean for Aaron Boone?

    With MLB's crackdown on pitching substances shedding a spotlight on Gerrit Cole, it may be the latest situation Yankees' Aaron Boone has to deal with alongside his team's mediocre play.

  • Yankees sound off on umpiring late in Red Sox defeat

    Here's how Aaron Boone, Aaron Judge, and Gary Sanchez reacted to the umpiring in Sunday's 6-5 Yankees loss to the Boston Red Sox.

  • Jalen Ramsey doesn’t understand why Rams didn’t pursue Julio Jones

    The Rams were in on Julio Jones for a short period of time. Then, they were out. With Jones now a Titan, L.A. cornerback Jalen Ramsey is confused. “[T]his is all it took for a generational guy & we were ‘out’ of the Julio sweepstakes!?” Ramsey tweeted on Sunday. “Wow we woulda been unstoppable for [more]