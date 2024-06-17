Rory McIlroy’s problem is the major obsession has consumed his life

Rory McIlroy threw away a golden opportunity to end his 10-year wait for a major win - Getty Images/Jared C. Tilton

Sympathy could be in scant supply for a 35-year-old who added a few more million to the pile on Sunday, particularly a golfer who chose not to hang around for a couple more minutes to congratulate the US Open champion and who was instead in his private jet in an emergency scramble that would have impressed the producers of Top Gun.

Yet, as ever, context needs applying and there is mitigation and justifiable reason to believe that Rory McIlroy’s brutal shortfall – meltdown, choke, collapse... call it what you will – was the most gut-wrenching loss in the history of major golf.

Of course, McIlroy is not the first to miss a tiddler – or in his case, two – in the heat of competition with the trophy all but in his grasp. But he may well be the best. And that is what sets him apart from from the likes of Jean van de Velde, the ankle-exposed clown of Carnoustie, and Mito Pereira, the capitulating Chilean who took a six down the last in the US PGA two years ago when even a bogey would have put him in a play-off.

They – and many others such as Adam Scott with four closing bogeys at the 2012 Open – were found lacking through quality as much as nerve, while even such a thoroughly tragic case as Roberto De Vicenzo who, would have won the 1968 Masters had he signed his scorecard properly, could go to his grave consoling himself of a moral victory.

McIlroy cannot claim any of this. Ironically if there is one fellow great who could empathise, it is Greg Norman, McIlroy’s LIV nemesis, after his abject surrender to Sir Nick Faldo at Augusta in 1996.

When the Great White Shark was about to venture out on that Masters Sunday with a six-shot lead and that elusive Green Jacket at last sizing up a hanger in his wardrobe, the English golf writer Peter Dobereiner stood next to Norman in the clubhouse urinal and told him “not even you can f--- this up”. With hindsight, when McIlroy was two ahead with five to play, that is how it felt. However, there was a notable difference.

Norman’s downfall was a slowburner, McIlroy’s a spontaneous combustion. Nothing went right for Norman from the moment he zipped up his trousers that day. Everything went right for McIlroy until the final hour. His putter had rarely been as hot, his peerless driving was on point, his chipping was superb and even his iron play – the Achilles heel of his armoury – was largely behaving.

In 13 holes, and courtesy of four birdies in five holes from the ninth, he transformed a three-shot deficit into a seemingly decisive advantage over Bryson DeChambeau, with the Dr Jekyll of the Mad Scientist’s game just about suppressing Mr Hyde to stay in the fight.

And then... BOOM! After four birdie conversions of more than 15 feet and any number of cool five-footers for par, from nowhere his mallet putter recoiled and smashed him between the eyes. The 30-incher on the 16th was shocking and the precursor to a horrifying climax. As he stood over the three-footer on the 18th, his career flashed before his and our eyes.

This was not technical. The statisticians informed that he had not missed any three-footers out of his 496 efforts in 2024. And there he was skewing two out of two. It was a flaw in the mind not the motion, a grandstand stroke propelled by angst. It was a weak, miserable effort, beneath the hole and beneath him, certainly on this Sunday.

And with DeChambeau executing one of the finest bunker shots in the 164 years of the majors to triumph, McIlroy was away and in his haste to escape the turmoil of his torture and the inevitable questions, he let down himself and his sound and decent character. However, it was understandable.

Yes, McIlroy calls himself stoic and quotes Marcus Aurelius, but even the Archbishop of Acceptance, himself, would struggle to embrace this golfing anguish. Declaring “love your fate” is all very well, but try reaching for the heart emoji when the adulatory chants of “Rory, Rory, Rory” turn to groans of pity in the space of an acre. Golf is sick like that.

Naturally, the debate will pick over his decidedly odd, month-long divorce that he filed in a Florida court three days before the US PGA Championship, the season’s second major, and which he withdrew two days before this, the season’s third major. He and Erica, his wife of seven years and mother of their three-year-old daughter, Poppy, are reconciled, but the ring remained off his finger throughout Pinehurst.

The entire scenario suggests a certain chaos, as does his continued involvement in the fraught negotiations between the PGA Tour and the Saudi sovereign wealth fund – bankrollers of LIV – as they try to discover enough common ground to end the game’s civil war. McIlroy stepped away from the wrangling last November when resigning his position on the Tour’s policy board and with the impending upheaval at home, he should really have stayed away.

It was time to look within, to silence his own slamming doors and not subject his frenetic life to external noise. McIlroy is a good and honest man who despite being headstrong can admit when he is wrong and in a lesson for all in this mess of self-interest, he flipped from LIV’s most vocal opponent to the poster boy for a PIF deal. Except this sequence of about turns takes its toll, in emotional energy if nothing else. He likes to stay busy, he says, and wants the game he adores to thrive, but he should secure his personal peace.

Was this mayhem a factor in the explosion of his psyche on Sunday?

Nobody can be sure and maybe it was all a perfect storm with the epicentre finding North Carolina at a cataclysmic moment, but surely it all feeds into the burden of his personal history of 10 years without a major and with scar tissue growing on scar tissue in the events that truly matter.

Even Brad Faxon, his putting coach and sometime mentor, wondered live on air how McIlroy “will get through this”. Faxon spoke about the incessant build-up of pressure as he tried to break the cycle and after the contradictory “lost decade” in which his game bizarrely has never been better, to resume on the major trail and catch Seve Balesteros on five majors, with Sir Nick Faldo, the leading modern European on the all-time major list, just one ahead.

The legacy he craves was actually in his hands and so they twitched rebelliously. How can he possibly now go to Royal Troon for next month’s Open with any self-belief, regardless of how well he performs?

There is clearly something broken and, in truth, he could probably do with an extended break to reset his objectives and his priorities and win the argument with himself of why exactly all this is worth it. It can never be the same again for McIlroy. And neither should it be. Somehow, the narrative has to change.

