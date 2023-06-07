Rory McIlroy: 'I still hate LIV – rebels have to pay price'

Rory McIlroy - USA Today/Dan Hamilton

By James Corrigan

If peace has indeed broken out in big-time golf then someone should tell Rory McIlroy, the world No 3 who says he feels like “a sacrificial lamb” because of the extraordinary climbdown.

The day after the PGA Tour and DP World Tour dropped the bombshell that they had merged with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund, McIlroy produced an explosive press conference in which he declared “I still hate LIV”.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The Northern Irishman has highlighted in this last year of bitterness that he is prepared to jump in with his spikes where colleagues would not dare tiptoe and so it proved again, despite all the “hypocritical” assurances from the overlords that “this deal will unite the game”.

The world No 3’s incendiary remarks summed up the reaction in the Tour’s locker room that saw a player meeting on Tuesday night descend into a slanging match, with one lesser-ranked golfer telling McIlroy to ‘f*** off’. Tensions were high and McIlroy only raised the mercury still higher.

Certainly, Mcilroy was not there in the media centre to heal the rift with the LIV Golf League. “LIV’s got nothing to do with this, right. It’s the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund [which] are basically partnering to create a new company,” he said, before doubling down on his criticisms. “It’s not LIV. That’s the thing. I still hate LIV. Like, I hate LIV. I hope it goes away. And I would fully expect that it does. And I think that’s what the distinction here is.”

McIlroy revealed that he was not informed of the partnership until Tuesday morning, but had been aware that “discussions were going on in the background and that lines of communication had been opened up”. “But I obviously didn’t expect it to happen as quickly as this,” he added.

Advertisement

‘There has to be consequences to actions’

Plainly there was much that irked him in the statement, but nothing more than the sentence which explained the Tours would “establish a fair and objective process for any players who desire to re-apply for membership”. McIlroy is insistent that this should be non red-carpet route back.

“There still has to be consequences to actions,” McIlroy said. “The people that left irreparably harmed this Tour, started litigation against it. We can’t just welcome them back in and pretend like nothing’s happened. That’s not going to happen.”

He is also adamant that the Europe Ryder Cup legends — including Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson — should not be given dispensation to be involved in any form in September’s match in Rome.

Advertisement

“To me nothing changes,” he said. “The ruling in that arbitration court [in February] was upheld that the European Tour can uphold the rules and regulations and sanction people for leaving the Tour, for harming the TOUR. And again, I think it’s a moot point, because all those guys have resigned their membership. If you’re not a member of the European Tour you can’t play the Ryder Cup.”

Jay Monahan, the PGA Tour commissioner, will be acutely aware of McIlroy’s feelings and extremely concerned to boot. While Monahan went missing for large parts of the LIV debate over the last 18 months, McIlroy continuously answered questions on the game’s split, emerging as the de facto Tour leader against the opposition. Monahan has been accused of encouraging McIlroy to assume this role and now for leaving him high and dry in this secretive process.

Jay Monahan has been accused of leaving McIlroy high and dry - Shutterstock/Erik S Lesser

“It’s hard for me to not sit up here and feel somewhat like a sacrificial lamb and feeling like I’ve put myself out there and this is what happens,” McIlroy said. “Removing myself from the situation, I see how this is better for the game of golf. There’s no denying that. But for me as an individual, yeah, there’s just going to have to be conversations that are had.”

Advertisement

McIlroy claimed never to have been offered a LIV deal — that is because he made it clear from the outset that he was not interested — but believes those who did resist the temptation have a right to expect remuneration in the new set-up and not be vicitimsed for their loyalty. “The simple answer is yes, they should,” he said. “The complex answer is how does that happen?”

‘I understand it. It is hypocritical’

Nothing seems clear about the future and Mcilroy understands the depth of anger displayed towards Monahan by the players on Tuesday night. “I said it to Jay yesterday, ‘you’ve galvanized everyone against something and that thing that you galvanized everyone against you’ve now partnered with’,” he said. “So, yeah, of course I understand it. It is hypocritical.

“The one thing I would say is whether you like it or not, the PIF and the Saudis want to spend money in the game of golf and they weren’t going to stop. So if they want to put that money into the game, then why don’t we partner with them and make sure that it’s done in the right way? That’s sort of where my head’s at.”

Advertisement

Of course, there is the ethical debate as well, with the Saudis charged with “sportswashing” to cleanse the Kingdom’s grim reputation. McIlroy even refused to play in Saudi International when it was a stop on the DP World Tour in 2018 and 2019, citing the source of the enormous appearance fees he was offered.

“I’ve come to terms with it,” he said, looking weary. “I see what’s happened in other sports. I see what’s happened in other businesses and, honestly, I’ve just resigned myself to the fact that this is what’s going to happen. It’s very hard to keep up with people that have more money than anyone else.”

McIlroy spoke directly after his pro-am at Oakdale Country Club, where on Thursday he will attempt to become the first players in the Canadian Open’s 119-year history to win the event three times in succession.

In calmer times, this would have been the focus. And whatever Monahan and Co feel or hope, Mcilroy made it plain that golf’s era of turbulence and tumult is a long way from over.

Advertisement

Rory McIlroy’s first press conference since golf’s big merger: as it happened

03:04 PM

On the subject of his golf...

McIlroy expressed his disappointment with his Memorial finish, and said he would have been better off missing a putt on the 18th green on Saturday so that he benefited from an earlier start time on Sunday (when the course was more receptive).

He also says he has yet to visit Los Angeles Country Club, host of next week’s US Open, but has been studying YouTube videos of the layout.

That was the end of his press conference, and McIlroy departed for the driving range.

02:59 PM

McIlroy on the Ryder Cup

He believes those who have resigned their membership of the DP World Tour should not be allowed to represent Europe.

Advertisement

02:54 PM

McIlroy on the atmosphere within the players' meeting

It was heated, people were surprised and felt they were in the dark. Most of the gripes come from those trying to keep their cards, and they feel like things have already been taken away from them this year in the form of designated events and extra FedEx Cup points. I understand that, even though I’ve never been in their position, I empathise with that.

02:47 PM

McIlroy 'resigned' to Saudi cash in golf

I’ve made my peace with it. I’ve seen what’s happened in other sports and businesses. I’ve just resigned myself to the fact this is going to happen. How do you keep up with people who have more money than anyone else? Let’s use the money in the right way

Advertisement

02:46 PM

McIlroy on Monahan previous 9/11 comments

I told Jay yesterday, you’ve galvanised everyone against something and now you’ve partnered it. Of course I can see how that looks hypocritical. The PIF and the Saudis want to spend money in the game of golf and they are not going to stop. How can we get that money into the game but use it in the right way? Hopefully this is the way of doing it.

Rory McIlroy speaks with the media during press conferences for the RBC Canadian Open golf - USA Today/Dan Hamilton

02:44 PM

McIlroy: 'I still hate LIV'

It’s hard for me not to sit up here and feel somewhat like a sacrificial lamb. I still hate LIV, I hate them. I hope it goes away and I fully expect that it does. This is the PGA Tour, the DP World Tour and the PIF. All I’ve tried to do is protect what the PGA Tour stands for and I think you will see that going forward.

Advertisement

02:41 PM

Should golfers who turned down LIV money be reimbursed?

The simple answer is yes. The complex answer is how does that happen.

02:41 PM

McIlroy says he has confidence in Jay Monahan

I do. I’ve dealt with Jay a lot closer than a lot of guys have. From where we were a couple of weeks ago to where we are today, the future of the PGA Tour looks brighter. What that looks like for individual players in terms of keeping a Tour card, and certain players coming back into the fold at the expense of the others, that’s where the anger comes from. We can’t just let these guys back in and pretend like nothing has happened. These guys irreparably damaged the PGA Tour and started litigation against us. They’re not just coming straight back in, that’s what Jay was trying to get across yesterday.

02:38 PM

'The PIF were going to keep investing in golf - now the PGA Tour controls how that is spent'

LIV has got nothing to do with this. PGA Tour-DP World Tour and the Public Investment Fund have formed a new company. All I’ve wanted to do is protect the aspirational nature of the PGA Tour. This company sits above everything. Anyone involved with LIV now answers to Jay. Whether you like it or not, the PIF is going to keep spending money in golf. Now the PGA Tour is going to control how that money is spent. Would you rather have one of the biggest sovereign wealth funds as a partner or an enemy? At the end of the day money talks and you’d rather have them as a partner.

Rory McIlroy speaks to the media about the deal merging the PGA Tour and European tour with Saudi Arabia's golf interests at the Canadian Open - AP/Nathan Denette

02:35 PM

McIlroy was aware of back channel discussions

I got a text message on Monday night from [PGA Tour Independent Director] Jimmy Dunne saying can I give you call in the morning. We had a chat, he gave me the news and talked me through the deal, what it meant for us and the DP World Tour. It was a surprise. I knew there had been discussions in the background and lines of communication opened up. I didn’t expect it to happen this quickly. The way Jimmy described it: sometimes you have 280 yards over water and have to go for it. When I look at 10 years down the line and take myself out of it, I think this is going to be good for the game of golf. It unifies it and secures its financial future. But there are mixed emotions in there as well.

More follows....

02:32 PM

The first question is indeed about the Canadian Open

He says that last year’s final round was one of his greatest experiences in golf.

02:27 PM

We expect McIlroy's press conference to begin at 3pm

But there is always the chance he could keep us waiting while he squeezes in some extra wedge practice.

What do we think the first question will be?

“So Rory, how does it feel to be back at the Canadian Open as defending champion?”

I doubt it.

02:25 PM

A reminder of what PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan had to say yesterday

I recognise that people are going to call me a hypocrite Any time I’ve said anything I’ve said it with the information I had at that moment, and I said it based on someone that’s trying to compete for the PGA Tour and our players. I accept those criticisms but circumstances do change and I think looking at the big picture got us to this point. It probably didn’t seem this way to them but as I looked to those players that have been loyal to the PGA Tour, I’m confident they made the right decision. They have helped re-architect the future of the PGA Tour, they have moved us to a more competitive model. We have significantly invested in our business in 2023, we’re going to do so in ‘24.

02:20 PM

Will Rory McIlroy come out swinging or strike a conciliatory tone?

The organisers of the Canadian Open will have been hoping for defending champion Rory McIlroy to use his Wednesday press conference to speak about his love for their 119-year-old tournament. Instead, McIlroy will be speaking publicly for the first time since Tuesday’s stunning news of an apparent merger between the PGA Tour and Saudi LIV Golf-backers the Public Investment Fund, which both ends the legal stand-off between the camps but raises so many other questions.

As the PGA Tour’s poster boy and a vocal critic of the LIV venture and the players who succumbed to its riches, McIlroy finds himself at the centre of the story. Admittedly, McIlroy has scaled back his campaigning on the subject in recent weeks, attempting to keep the focus on his golf and even skipping an elevated event at Harbour Town to attend to his emotional well being.

Nevertheless, the commonly held view since Tuesday’s bombshell news is that McIlroy has been badly let down by the Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan. After months of fighting their corner in the PR war against LIV, and turning down exorbitant offers himself, McIlroy has had to look on and watch the Tour sign up to the Saudi dollar.



The truth may be more complex than that narrative though, with Telegraph Sport reporting this morning that McIlroy was told to ‘f--- off’ by fellow pro Grayson Murray in a febrile players’ meeting with Monahan. Golf Correspondent James Corrigan writes that McIlroy’s “defence of Monahan apparently did not achieve unanimous approval”.



The first question journalists and golf fans will want an answer to is when McIlroy first knew about the merger, with reports on Tuesday suggesting that players had been left in the dark. It may be several months before the schedule and format of the unified global tour is fleshed out.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.