Rory McIlroy has perfect response to fans who think U.S. Open is playing easy originally appeared on nbcsportsbayarea.com

PEBBLE BEACH - Rory McIlroy doesn't want to hear it.

What is that you might ask?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

With the top of the 2019 U.S. Open leaderboard ranging from 11-under-par to 5-under, fans have been complaining that the USGA was bullied by players to make the course setup easier after they lost the course last year at Shinnecock Hills.

McIlroy, who shot a 1-under-par 70 during Saturday's third round, was asked afterward what he'd say to fans who claim the course is playing easy.

"Come play it yourself," McIlroy said with a small chuckle.

To be fair, Pebble Beach is playing easier this week than it has in past U.S. Opens. Through three rounds, the scoring average is 72.628. At the 2010 U.S. Open, it was 74.983. It was 75.36 at the 2000 U.S. Open, so it's playing like a different course this week.

[RELATED: Tiger won't be a factor on Sunday at U.S. Open]

After his 1-under on Saturday, McIlroy sits at 6-under-par for the championship, five shots back of leader Gary Woodland. The four-time major champion will need to do something incredible Sunday to break his major drought.