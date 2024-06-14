Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay share first-round lead at 2024 U.S. Open

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland reacts after putting for par during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open on Thursday at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

June 13 (UPI) -- Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay fired matching 5-under 65s to share the first-round lead at the 2024 U.S. Open on Thursday in Pinehurst, N.C. Just 15 players finished the round with under-par scores.

Cantlay, who teed off earlier, first took the clubhouse lead. He carded six birdies and just one bogey through his first 18 holes at Pinehurst No. 2 at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club.

McIlroy, the No. 3 player in the world, went on to sink five birdies in a bogey-free first round.

"I knew, going off at 7:40 in the morning, it was going to play maybe the easiest it plays all week with the lack of wind and it's probably the softest we'll see it," Cantlay, the No. 9 player, told reporters. "I'm really happy with the round I played today."

Cantlay and McIlroy hold a one-stroke lead over second-place Ludvig Aberg (No. 6), who made six birdies and two bogies.

Patrick Cantlay tees off on hole No. 16 during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open on Thursday at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

No. 24 Matthieu Pavon and No. 38 Bryson DeChambeau are tied for fourth at 3-under. No. 28 Tony Finau and No. 20 Tyrrell Hatton are tied for sixth at 2-under.

No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, a heavy favorite to win the tournament, was 1-over par through his first 18 holes. He is among 16 players tied for 34th. No. 2 Xander Schauffele, who was even par through 18 holes, is tied for 16th.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland tees off on hole No. 12 during the first round of the 124th U.S. Open on Thursday at Pinehurst Resort & Country Club in Pinehurst, N.C. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

No. 829 Tiger Woods, who started his round with a birdie, was 4-over par and is tied for 86th.

The second round of the U.S. Open will tee off at 6:45 a.m. Friday in Pinehurst. Streaming coverage will air from 6:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Peacock. TV coverage will air from 1 to 7 p.m. on NBC.