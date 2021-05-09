Rory McIlroy overcomes two-shot deficit to win Wells Fargo Championship

For the first time in 553 days, Rory McIlroy is once again a winner on the PGA Tour.

The 32-year-old Northern Irishman earned his first win since the 2019 WGC-HSBC Champions — the second longest winless drought of his career — on Sunday, claiming the Wells Fargo Championship at 10 under.

McIlroy shot a final-round 3-under 68 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, separating from 54-hole leader Keith Mitchell, who finished T-3 at 8 under alongside Viktor Hovland. Abraham Ancer had the low round of the day, shooting a 5-under 66 to claim solo second. Gary Woodland, the 2019 U.S. Open champion, rounded out the top-five at 7 under.

Wells Fargo Championship: Leaderboard | Photos

The win is McIlroy’s 19th on Tour and third at the Wells Fargo Championship, the site of his first win on Tour in 2010.