Rory McIlroy makes quadruple-bogey 8 on 18th, turns in 43 at Players

Still the defending Players champion, Rory McIlroy's title defense got off to an ignominious start with a double bogey at the par-4 10th.

The 2019 champ, who didn't get a chance to defend last year because the event was canceled after the first round in response to COVID-19 concerns, didn't make a birdie over his opening nine holes. In addition to the double, he added a bogey at the par-3 13th and a quadruple-bogey 8 at the par-4 18th.

McIlroy hit both his tee shot and his third shot – with an iron – into the water guarding the left side of No. 18.

The champ is down. Rory McIlroy makes a quadruple bogey on No. 18. pic.twitter.com/dIfMf72WxG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 11, 2021

It added up to an opening, 7-over-par 43 for McIlroy.

With a 43 on the back nine at TPC Sawgrass (his first nine), defending champion Rory McIlroy tied the highest opening nine-hole score of his PGA TOUR career (677th round).#THEPLAYERS pic.twitter.com/ju9HdZRCJh — PGA TOUR Communications (@PGATOURComms) March 11, 2021

After making the turn, McIlroy recorded his first birdie of the day at the par-4 first.