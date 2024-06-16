Rory McIlroy just got the worst break during U.S. Open final round

Rory McIlroy just got the worst break during U.S. Open final round

PINEHURST, N.C. – As far as bad breaks go, they don’t get more brutal than what Rory McIlroy received on the par-5 fifth hole Sunday afternoon at Pinehurst No. 2.

As U.S. Open leader Bryson DeChambeau was making bogey a hole behind him, McIlroy, just a shot back now, had split the fairway and was drawing in a long-iron from 237 yards out. His ball landed just on the front edge of the green, but it didn’t have enough steam to get up the false front and stay there.

Here's where things get downright unlucky: McIlroy’s ball rolled down the slope, skirting the greenside bunker, before settling into a gnarly, sandy lie in the waste area.

McIlroy had to also deal with some wiregrass, and from there he deposited his third shot into the bunker, hitting it a little heavy and having it repel back into the sand. He then blasted out to 22 feet, missed the putt and walked off with bogey.

And after being inches from having an eagle putt.

McIlroy hasn’t birdied either of Pinehurst No. 2’s two par 5s since Thursday, when he birdied both.