Rory McIlroy hits his own father on the back of the leg with errant shot at the Masters

Not even Rory McIlroy’s family is safe from their son’s golfing waywardness at the moment. The first day of the 85th Masters witnessed the bizarre sight of the four-time major winner hitting his own father with an errant shot on the seventh.

Gerry McIlroy was walking towards the par-four green, hopeful of watching his son make a birdie after back-to-back bogeys on the fifth and sixth.

But as Rory tried to hook his approach around a tree, he instead sliced it and despite shouting “fore!”, Gerry was struck flush on the calf. McIlroy Sr. was unfazed, however, turning around to check that it was his heir’s ball, before walking off and joking with reporters, “I should ask for an autographed glove”.

He may even have done Rory a favour, as it was heading towards the trees before his unwitting intervention. But he still failed to make the up and down to save par, meaning it was a third dropped shot in succession for the 31 year-old.

McIlroy bounced back on the par-five eighth, though, playing his second to within 13 feet. He did not convert the eagle chance but his first birdie of the tournament took him back to two-over, five off the pace set by Korean Si Woo Kim, Japan’s Hideki Matsuyama and South African Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

The four-time major winner, who is still attempting to secure a career grand slam by winning the one major he has failed to do so previously, endured a testing start to his round. He missed the fairway on the second and third holes, though was still able to maintain par, before coming unstuck on the fifth.

His inconsistency continued heading towards the turn as he immediately gave back the shot on the ninth, resulting in a three-over outward 39, leaving him six shots off the lead and facing an upward battle.

