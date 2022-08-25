Rory McIlroy hits opening tee shot out of bounds, makes triple to start Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy began the Tour Championship needing to make up six strokes on the world No. 1. That hill became a mountain after one hole on Thursday.

McIlroy hit his opening tee shot out of bounds on the par-4 first at East Lake Golf Club. He eventually made a triple bogey. The 2019 FedExCup champion began the staggered-scoring event at 4 under par and immediately dropped to minus-1, nine back of leader Scottie Scheffler.

PGA Tour

In addition to his deficit, McIlroy did not have much in his favor as he teed off on Day 1. Rain was coming down heavily when he and Cam Smith began their rounds and Smith, teeing off first, went well right with his drive.

McIlroy, on the other hand, pulled his driver way left, flying over the out-of-bounds fencing. He reloaded off the tee and found a left fairway bunker. After coming up short of the green with his fourth shot (including the penalty stroke), McIlroy chipped on and two-putted from 10 feet.

McIlroy then bogeyed the par-3 second hole to drop to even par, 10 back of Scheffler, who was just beginning his first round.