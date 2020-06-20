Sergio Garcia - Sergio Garcia at RBC Heritage: 'There are many others that probably deserved to catch Covid-19 a lot more than Nick Watney' - GETTY IMAGES

Just when the PGA Tour believed that the birdie-prolific pros had somehow managed to wrest that damned spotlight away from Friday’s positive Covid-19 test, so Sergio Garcia produced an outrageous quote for the ages, if not for this particular era.

“I felt terrible for Nick Watney because he's one of the nicest guys on Tour,” Garcia said. “Unfortunately, it had to happen to him. So there's a lot of other people that probably deserved it a lot more than him, and he's the one that got it.”

Perhaps Garcia might next compile and release a table of those in the locker room who warrant the life-threatening virus. At least the Spaniard knows he is in the clear for now. As his comments suggest, Garcia is a close friend of Watney, the 39-year-old who became the first golfer to test positive since the tour resumed last week, and offered him a lift on his private jet to Hilton Head Island for this week’s £6m event.

After being tested negative on arrival at Harbour Town Golf Course, Watney was tested as positive after displaying symptoms on Friday morning and now has to spend up to two weeks in isolation at Hilton Head before he can return home to his wife and two children in Austin, Texas.

Garcia was one of 11 players and caddies who had come into contact with Watney and who were tested on Saturday and, blessedly, all came back negative. It left the way open for a remarkable day of golf that saw Tyrrell Hatton fire a 63 that gives him a shot at history.

Nick Watney signals after a tee shot during the first round of the RBC Heritage Golf tournament at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head, S.C. Watney has tested positive for coronavirus and did not play in Friday's round - AP

If Hatton can turn his 15-under total into more silverware he will become the first Englishman to win back-to-back titles on the PGA Tour. But the uniqueness of his achievement would not be confined merely to his nationality. Because nobody has ever won two events in succession on the male game’s premier circuit when they have been spaced three months apart - in the same campaign.

Story continues

Hatton, 28, triumphed at the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill in March in the last PGA Tour tournament completed before the pandemic lockdown. When the shutters came down, Hatton elected not to return to Buckinghamshire, remaining in Florida with fiancee, Emily. Hatton resisted the temptation to jump straight back on the gravy train at last week’s Charles Schwab Challenge in Ohio and instead wait to drive up to South Carolina from Orlando.

It has proven an incredibly wise choice as Hatton has shaken the rust off a so-so opening 71 to go 64, 63 in his last two rounds at this devilish track, with no bogeys. “It’s nice to sort of start where I left off,” Hatton said after his eight-under magnificence.

“Emily and I rented a house in Lake Nona and spent the 13 weeks just hanging around. The course stayed open, but to be honest I didn’t practice much. But I’ve still got confidence from my win a few months ago and it’ll be great to go out there again with the chance to win. But it's obviously a packed leaderboard and it wouldn't be surprising tomorrow if someone around 20th place goes out and shoots a really low score to win.”

Hatton speaks sense. This leaderboard has absolutely no social distancing. The world No 20 shares the lead alongside two Americans in Webb Simpson and Ryan Palmer as well as the Mexican Abraham Ancer. One shot back comes last week’s winner, Daniel Berger, and then a list of quality players close behind.

In all, there are 35 players within five shots of the lead including Garcia, himself on 13-under after a second successive 65 - and what a popular winner he would be. There are four other Englishman in the mix, with Ian Poulter and Matt Fitzpatrick also on 13-under, Matt Wallace on 11-under and Justin Rose on 10-under.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 13th tee during the third round of the RBC Heritage on June 20, 2020 at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island, South Carolina - Rory McIlroy hits right notes at RBC Heritage in search of first PGA Tour win in 2020 - GETTY IMAGES

World No 1 Rory McIlroy is on the same mark as Rose and after fighting back with a 65 and a 66 following his mediocre first-round 72, believes he has finally worked out the intricacies of the deliciously tight Pete Dye layout.

“On Thursday there were a few tee-shots where I was caught in two minds, but I've been a little more decisive off the tee and I'm 11-under for the last two days by doing that,” he said. “It’s been much better. My irons have been feeling good, my wedges have felt good. So keep hitting it in the fairway and give myself birdie chances.”