Rory McIlroy, fresh off defeat at U.S. Open, withdraws from this week’s Travelers Championship
Rory McIlroy, fresh on the heels of losing the U.S. Open with two short missed putts on the closing holes Sunday, announced Monday via X (formerly Twitter) that he is withdrawing from this week’s Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour.
McIlroy, who is No. 2 in the Official World Golf Ranking, wrote that he will play next at the Genesis Scottish Open on July 11-14 at the Renaissance Club in North Berwick. That event is the week before the Open Championship at Royal Troon in South Ayrshire, Scotland.
McIlroy had built a two-shot lead in the U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina before making bogey on three of the last four holes, including missed short putts on Nos. 16 and 18. Bryson DeChambeau won with a simply ridiculous 55-yard bunker save on No. 18 after McIlroy had opened the door.
After a hasty exit from the U.S. Open parking lot, McIlroy took to X to share his thoughts on the defeat.
The Travelers is a signature event on the PGA Tour with a $20 million purse. Top players committed to compete at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut, include World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, No. 2 Xander Schauffele, No. 4 Ludvig Aberg and No. 5 Wyndham Clark.