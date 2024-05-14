Rory McIlroy files for divorce from wife of seven years

Rory McIlroy and Erica Stoll married in 2017 and have a daughter together. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI

May 14 (UPI) -- Golfer Rory McIlroy filed for divorce from wife. Erica, after seven years of marriage, Palm Beach County records show.

McIlroy, who married Erica Stoll in 2017, filed for divorce Monday at the North County Courthouse in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. They have one child, daughter Poppy, who was born in 2020.

The four-time major champion is preparing to tee off at the 2024 PGA Championship. The second major of the season will be held from Thursday through Sunday at Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Ky.

McIlroy, who won PGA Championship titles in 2012 and 2014, has the second-best betting odds to win the tournament, according to most oddsmakers.

The 35-year-old from Northern Ireland will tee off the first round of the PGA Championship alongside Dustin Johnson and Justin Rose on hole No. 10 at 8:15 a.m. EDT Thursday in Louisville.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is set to tee off at the 2024 PGA Championship on Thursday in Louisville, Ky. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI

Streaming coverage for the first-round will start at 7 a.m. Thursday on ESPN+. TV coverage will air from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday on ESPN.