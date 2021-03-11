Rory McIlroy falls foul of The Players Championship curse in first-round Sawgrass horror show

Rory McIlroy - GETTY

It is not accurate to say Rory McIlroy was all over the shop. The Northern Irishman was all over the superstore, if not the entire industrial estate.

McIlroy went into the first round of The Players seeking “a spark”, but instead experienced a nightmarish jolt that many of his admirers will fear could crush his confidence with The Masters less than a month away.

Those with a knowledge of the PGA Tour’s flagship event might look at McIlroy’s 79 - an X-rated classic starring a quadruple bogey with two water balls on his ninth hole - and link it to the curse of Sawgrass.

In The Players’ 47-year history, no champion has ever successfully retained the title. And the hex gets spookier still as in the last 18 years no winner has finished in the top 10 the next year.

McIlroy is aware of this anomaly, but he acutely acknowledged that his dire performance - complete with an outward-half of a seven-over 43, the joint-worse nine of his 13-year professional career - had nothing to do with myth or hoodoo or spells or invocation. Instead, this was chilling reality.

McIlroy is possessed by the dreaded two-way miss - that wretched condition which renders a golfer uncertain of which direction his ball will be heading next - and although a quick lesson from Pete Cowen in the build-up gave him hope of an easy fix, the great Yorkshire coach’s verdict that “it is only a slight flaw” proved as wide of the mark as some of McIlroy’s drives.

Jaws hit Florida turf after his opening tee-shot. A wild hook forced McIlroy to hit a provisional and he proceeded to yank that left that as well. McIlroy was fortunate to locate his first atrocity, but still went on to make a double-bogey six.

A missed tiddler two holes later transformed his body language from terrifying to horrific and so the video nasty played out on the 478 par-four, grandstand hole which he so nervelessly parred in 2019 to claim his biggest victory since the 2014 USPGA.

McIlroy tugged his furious drive into the lake, did the same with a four-iron and eventually three-putted to pen an abominable snowman on his scorecard. There was no wind. There was no excuse. However, there was a reason.

Story continues

“You're trying to figure it out as you’re going along, but you're still not really sure where the shots are coming from,” McIlroy said. “It’s hard, at least, to try to eliminate one side of the course, basically.”

The champ is down. Rory McIlroy makes a quadruple bogey on No. 18. pic.twitter.com/dIfMf72WxG — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) March 11, 2021

McIlroy faces a premature and ignominious exit. The 31 year-old fared commendably to come back in a level-par 36, but it must be noted there were three birdies and the mistakes kept on coming. The tournament is essentially over for McIlroy and the mission will be pride and, if possible, a made cut. The odds are against.

McIlroy is 14 off the pace. He knows this only too well because he played alongside Sergio Garcia, his inspired Ryder Cup teammate, who finished birdie, birdie, eagle for a 65.

Even Garcia was left shocked by McIlroy. "This course, you don't have to be that far off to get penalised a lot,” the 2008 champion said. “Unfortunately, Sawgrass bit Rory today. But I told him after we finished, ‘just go out there tomorrow and get it’. Hey, I shot seven-under. So can he.”

If McIlroy fails, then the Masters clock will be counting down with ominous haste. Out of the world’s top 10 for the first time in almost exactly three years, McIlroy has only one event left on his schedule before he will make his latest attempt to become just the sixth player ever to complete the career grand slam.

At this point it is hard to envisage. Granted, McIlroy arrived in Ponte Vedra on the back of two top-10s, as well as a third on his first start of the year two months ago and it hardly appeared to constitute a crisis. But his press conference on Tuesday hinted that there was a collapsing of self-belief.

However, it could be worse - he could be Henrik Stenson, the 2016 Open champion who shot an 85.

Otherwise, it was largely a rousing start for the Europeans, with Garcia leading by two from American Brian Harman and England’s Matt Fitzpatrick shooting a 68 to stand alongside Ireland’s Shane Lowry and Canadian Corey Conners in third. Lee Westwood built on last Sunday’s second in Orlando to post a 69, the same mark as his conqueror in Orlando, Bryson DeChambeau.