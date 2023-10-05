Rory McIlroy 'disrespected caddie in front of his wife', says US Ryder Cup vice-captain Fred Couples

Rory McIlroy (left) confronts US Ryder Cup caddy Jim Mackay (right) in the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club car park

Fred Couples, the United States Ryder Cup vice-captain, has branded Rory McIlroy the “disrespectful” one in his furious bust-up with two of the American caddies during last weekend’s contest.

Couples risked stoking bad blood between the two teams by accusing Europe’s talisman of “saying words that shouldn’t be said” in front of Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay’s wife during the infamous row that spilled over into the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club car park and almost to the visitors’ locker room.

McIlroy had been incensed by Joe LaCava joining in what were wild US celebrations after his player Patrick Cantlay made a brilliant birdie at the last but with the Northern Irishman and playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick still with putts to tie a gripping final fourballs contest.

There was also a suggestion that LaCava had stepped on McIlroy’s line: ie come between the ball and the hole – which is considered poor etiquette – before the European pair both missed.

Footage of McIlroy being held back by Shane Lowry in the car park as he confronted Mackay afterwards went viral and the former later revealed his team-mate had to stop him storming into the US locker room.

He later said it had been “the angriest I have ever been in my career” and revealed after Europe’s resounding victory that the incident had put “extra fire in the bellies” of Luke Donald’s team.

“We felt disrespected on that last green,” added McIlroy, who won his singles contest with Sam Burns. “We wanted to go out and make it hurt them.”

Rory McIlroy celebrates after winning his singles match against United States' Sam Burns 3&1 - AP/Gregorio Borgia

But, speaking on his SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio show, Couples argued it was McIlroy who had been out of line.

Couples said: “He was yelling at Bones, which is disrespectful with his wife standing a foot from him saying words that shouldn’t be said. Now, I’m on Rory’s side too because I love Rory McIlroy to death. But when you’re incensed and you want to fight, you’re going to say things. Is that disrespectful?”

Revealing he had spoken to LaCava about the incident, he added: “I asked him what was said. He said Rory looked at him and said, ‘Mooove’. And he made the ‘ooo’ last a little longer. And Joe replied, ‘Relax, Rory’.

“I want someone to tell me where anything that happened is disrespectful. I didn’t see it. Patrick screamed, which he doesn’t do very often and he tipped his fake cap. We all were on the front of the green. No-one moved. We just took our hats off and made little circles with our hats.

“Joe LaCava was standing [on the green]. I don’t think he moved two feet. People think he shushed Rory when he did that hand gesture,” said Couples. “Little Harry Diamond, who we all love, too, caddies for Rory, then he chimed in. So Joe said, ‘I don’t have time for you’.

“Then Joe turned to get out of the way. And Shane Lowry and [European vice-captain] Thomas Bjorn were screaming some things at him, which is fine. I don’t have any problem with Shane Lowry or Thomas Bjorn – they’re protecting the number-one player on their team. But no one did anything wrong.

“He [LaCava] didn’t bump into him [McIlroy]. He didn’t stand over him. It wouldn’t be a 15-yard penalty in college football for taunting. He said he was six feet from him. Was Joe right? Probably not. Did anyone disrespect the European team?”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.