Rory McIlroy Denies He and Tiger Woods Had a Falling Out: ‘Friends Can Have Disagreements’

The world No. 2 golfer hoped to rejoin the PGA Tour's Policy Board, but a group, including Woods, allegedly blocked the move

Oisin Keniry/R&A/R&A via Getty From Left: Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are still friends, even after a “subset” of golfers blocked the Irishman’s attempt to rejoin the PGA Tour Policy Board.

“I would say, I mean, I think friends can have disagreements or not see things — I guess not — not see eye-to-eye on things but have disagreements on things,” McIlroy, 35, told reporters at the Wells Fargo Championship on Wednesday, May 8, per the BBC.

He continued, “I think that's fine. But no, I wouldn't say — we had a really good talk last Friday for 45 minutes just about a lot of different things. No, there's no strain there. I think we might see the future of golf a little bit differently, but I don't think that should place any strain on a relationship or on a friendship.”

McIlroy’s comments come after a group of golfers, which included Woods, Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay, allegedly voted against him returning to the committee, according to Golf Digest.

The world No. 2 golfer had previously been on the PGA Tour Policy Board for two years before resigning last November due to “personal and professional commitments.”

“There's been a lot of conversations,” McIlroy said on Wednesday, according to Golf Digest. “Sort of reminded me partly why I didn't [originally want to stay on the board].”

He added, "I think it got pretty complicated and pretty messy, and I think with the way it happened, I think it opened up some old wounds and scar tissue from things that have happened before … there was a subset of people on the board that were maybe uncomfortable with me coming back on for some reason.”

Despite McIlroy’s contention that he and Woods remain on good terms, Golf Digest reported that the two’s relationship has “soured” and and has been “cordial” over the past six months.

The latest controversy comes amid protracted merger negotiations between LIV Golf and the PGA Tour.

Last June, McIlroy had strong opinions about the state of professional golf and the breakaway tour. “It’s hard for me to not sit up here and feel somewhat like a sacrificial lamb and feeling like I’ve put myself out there and this is what happens,” the four-time major winner said at the time.



While widespread reports claimed that McIlroy reportedly turned down $500 million to join LIV, he set the record straight, telling reporters, “I was never offered any money [from LIV].”

In 2022, Woods rejected an offer "in the neighborhood" of $700 to $800 million to join LIV Golf, the group's CEO Greg Norman claimed.



