Rory McIlroy crashes Steve Stricker's Team USA Ryder Cup dinner

ATLANTA – U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker made the rounds on Wednesday at the Tour Championship talking with potential picks and meeting with the six players who had already qualified for his team.

Stricker hosted a team dinner on Wednesday and according to the players who attended – Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka, Collin Morikawa, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay – the captain covered everything they needed to know about the matches “from A to Z.” The dinner also had a special guest.

“I called in. I was eating in the same vicinity, so I called in and said hello,” Rory McIlroy smiled.

McIlroy was having dinner in the same restaurant at the player’s hotel and said he poked his head into the room where they were meeting.

“It was all good, the players were gone and it was just the vice-captains. I didn’t hear any secrets,” he laughed.