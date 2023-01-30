Rory McIlroy beats Patrick Reed to win Dubai Desert Classic title in thrilling final round leaderboard

Rory McIlroy came into the final round of the Dubai Desert Classic on top of the leaderboard but has teegate rival Patrick Reed among a chasing pack which also includes England’s Callum Shinkwin and Dan Bradbury.

Leading the weather-affected DP Tour event on Sunday, McIlroy made a late mistake when he found the water on the 18th hole, but he still carried a three-shot lead into this final round over Shinkwin and Bradbury, with LIV Golf rebels Reed and Ian Poulter among a seven-strong group a further shot back at the start of the day.

McIlroy and Reed were at the centre of a public fallout last week when the Northern Irishman ignored the American at the driving range in Dubai. Reed flicked a tee towards McIlroy and later described him as “an immature little child”.

Follow all the latest scores and leaderboard moves below as McIlroy tries to clinch victory at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Dubai Desert Classic leaderboard

-18: Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed

-16: Lucas Herbert

-14: Julien Brun, Callum Shinkwin

-13: Thomas Pieters, Ian Poulter

-12: Henrik Stenson, Marcus Kinhult, Johannes Veerman, Richard Bland, Angel Hidalgo

Dubai Desert Classic final round: McIlroy -19 (F), Reed -18 (F)

10:49 , Luke Baker

What a clutch putt from McIlroy, vindicating his decision to lay up with his second shot. He finished birdie-birdie to pip Patrick Reed and it’s a win for the PGA Tour in the first PGA vs LIV Golf battle of the season

What a year we’ve got to come as the civil war rages on!

Dubai Desert Classic final round: McIlroy -19 (F), Reed -18 (F)

10:48 , Luke Baker

Downhill putt, won’t need to put much into this...

HE’S DONE IT! It trickles down the hill and into the heart of the whole. Arm raised in celebration!

RORY MCILROY WINS THE DUBAI DESERT CLASSIC FOR THE THIRD TIME!

Dubai Desert Classic final round: McIlroy -18 (17), Reed -18 (F)

10:47 , Luke Baker

McIlroy down on his haunches studying the green - the exact position he was in when Patrick Reed threw a tee at him on the practice grounds ahead of this tournament, incidentally...

Callum Shinkwin putting first and will give McIlroy a slight read. The Englishman races past and will have work for his birdie. Now it’s time for Rory. 15-foot putt to win, twoo putt for a play-off

(Getty Images)

Dubai Desert Classic final round: McIlroy -18 (17), Reed -18 (F)

10:43 , Luke Baker

From 92 yards, McIlroy with his third shot.

Sticks it high into the Dubai air. Cheers and roars from the crowd, safely on the green and he’s left with maybe 15 feet for the birdie and the win. It’s decent but not spectacular.

Dubai Desert Classic final round: McIlroy -18 (17), Reed -18 (F)

10:41 , Luke Baker

McIlroy with 196 yards from the water’s edge. He’s taking a lot of loft and opts to lay up to his favourite yardage rather than taking on the water to try and find the green.

He’ll have 92 yards, needing an up and down to win the Dubai Desert Classic without going to a play-off.

Dubai Desert Classic final round: McIlroy -18 (17), Reed -18 (F)

10:39 , Luke Baker

Patrick Reed is indeed safely in for his birdie. He’s in the clubhouse at -18 after a superb final round of 65. A great Monday for the LIV Golf representative.

It’s over to McIlroy now. Par takes us to a play-off but if the Northern Irishman can find a birdie, he’ll win by one.

(Getty Images)

Dubai Desert Classic final round: McIlroy -18 (17), Reed -17 (17)

10:36 , Luke Baker

While McIlroy contemplates his shot from the fringe of the water, up ahead Reed is looking at his 35-foot eagle putt.

Good pace but it’s never on line, he had to tickle it down there and does a decent job. A fairly simple three-footer for birdie. And that would put him back level with McIlroy on -18.

Dubai Desert Classic final round: McIlroy -18 (17), Reed -17 (17)

10:33 , Luke Baker

Final group now teeing off on 18. Callum Shinkwin leathers a driver straight down the fairway as he looks to move ahead of Julien Brun from T4 into fourth on his own.

McIlroy also with driver: “Sit! Oh my goodness, sit!” barks a visibly concerned McIlroy. The ball is heading towards the water hazard but mercifully comes up just short of the water. Another couple of rolls and it was wet...

The fringe grass saved it - it’s dry but not necessarily a nice shot into the green. That could have been far, far worse. He’s got away with one.

Dubai Desert Classic final round: McIlroy -18 (17), Reed -17 (17)

10:30 , Luke Baker

Reed has 231 yards to the pin from the middle of the 18th fairway. Looks like he’s playing a utility club and it’s a glorious strike. Right over the flagstick and nestles towards the back edge of the green.

A 35-foot eagle putt coming up, with two needed for a birdie that would move him back level with McIlroy. Inspired stuff by the American.

Dubai Desert Classic final round: McIlroy -18 (17), Reed -17 (17)

10:29 , Luke Baker

Bit of a disaster for Ian Poulter at 18 as he can only double bogey after finding the water. It means he slips from -15 to -13 and from fourth to T6 as it stands. His struggles have also slowed down the Reed and McIlroy groups behind him.

Reed waiting to play his second into the green from the middle of the fairway, while McIlroy is ready on the tee.

Poulter’s playing partner Angel Hidalgo safely in for par and ends the tournament on -12 and T8. Good week for the unheralded Spaniard

Dubai Desert Classic final round: McIlroy -18 (17), Reed -17 (17)

10:23 , Luke Baker

IT’S THERE! No problem with the birdie putt for McIlroy and he moves to -18, one stroke ahead of Reed as he heads to 18. Great stuff!

(Getty Images)

Dubai Desert Classic final round: McIlroy -17 (16), Reed -17 (17)

10:21 , Luke Baker

Ok McIlroy, a nice lag putt here for a tap-in birdie would be ideal. It’s probably about 80 feet from the front fringe.

He sets it on its way, looks a little short of pace... Not too bad, probably just inside five feet - a knee knocker for birdie upcoming

Dubai Desert Classic final round: McIlroy -17 (16), Reed -17 (17)

10:18 , Luke Baker

Patrick Reed has eagled and birdied the 18th already this week. It’s a par five remember.

He has a bit of a wait while Ian Poulter scrambles his way out of the rough up ahead but finally gets to strike his shot. Poulter found the water with his third shot, incidentally, his hold on fourth position is faltering

It’s a beauty. Crunches the drive down the middle of the fairway, A1 position for Reed - prime location to find the green in two and give himself an eagle look...

Dubai Desert Classic final round: McIlroy -17 (16), Reed -17 (17)

10:16 , Luke Baker

We’re set up for a thrilling finale in Dubai.

-17 Rory McIlroy

-17 Patrick Reed

-16 Lucas Herbert

-15 Ian Poulter



How it stands with two holes to play.#HeroDDC | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/YLSkTEq7JY — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 30, 2023

Dubai Desert Classic final round: McIlroy -17 (16), Reed -17 (17)

10:15 , Luke Baker

McIlroy has driver in hand and is going for this 17th green from the tee. Massive moment here...

Beautiful ball flight and it’s right on line, bounces just before the green and rolls into the front fringe. Superb shot from the Northern Irishman - it’s advantage McIlroy now. He can two-putt for biride.

Over to you at 18, Patrick...

Dubai Desert Classic final round

10:12 , Luke Baker

HUGE! Reed lines up his par putt and rolls it in the middle of the hole. That could be massive. He’s still tied for the lead heading to 18. But McIlroy is about to play the reachable par-four 17th...

Dubai Desert Classic final round

10:07 , Jack Rathborn

Poulter with a horrid drive on 18, it’s on the desert, layup coming...

Rory makes par on 16, stays tied on -17, two holes to go.

That’s about 6/10 for Reed with the chip, tough par putt coming.

Dubai Desert Classic final round

10:05 , Jack Rathborn

Uphill for Rory, from 20 feet...

A birdie chance but that’s a simple par, he could well be in the lead on the 17th, at least once he reaches the tee box, given he will go for the green perhaps.

Reed chunks that out, it races over the other side of the green, up and down for par then, realistically.

Does McIlroy step on the throttle? Or wait to see Reed finish up.

Dubai Desert Classic final round

10:00 , Jack Rathborn

Reed attempting to cut the corner on 17, the 343-yard par four... It’s going right and lands on the sand it seems. Tough break.

Short-sided and up against the bush, this will need his very best.

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Dubai Desert Classic final round

09:58 , Jack Rathborn

Lucas Herbert is in the clubhouse on -16!

Remarkable from the Australian, a winner here three years ago. Surely Reed and McIlroy won’t both fall back.

Sensible from McIlroy, 143 yards out and he puts it to 20 feet on 16, a chance, if only an outside one, to seize the lead with two to play.

Dubai Desert Classic final round

09:53 , Jack Rathborn

McIlroy with a perfect drive, it’s massive, on the fairway and a chance to target the pin and reclaim a share of the lead from this position.

Dubai Desert Classic final round

09:52 , Jack Rathborn

Poulter is -14 and on 17, looking for a couple more coming in, but that one doesn’t skip back, it’s over the back just.

Reed with a majestic pitch into 16, controlled to within six to eight feet, a lovely look for par and to retain the lead heading to 17.

Shinkwin, -13 and sixth, with a huge drive, on the fairway too.

Dubai Desert Classic final round

09:50 , Jack Rathborn

Reed with a hack-out on 16 into the fairway, a reprieve for Rory?

McIlroy will hope to capitalise and send a huge drive down 16.

A possible two-shot swing coming, from one behind to one ahead maybe? But Reed’s short game is tidy and he’ll back himself from 133 yards here.

Dubai Desert Classic final round

09:47 , Jack Rathborn

Huge moment coming up on 15 for McIlroy, par putt, to stay in the lead...

A long hard look, McIlroy bides his time, a must to retain momentum, but it’s just off the fringe, so tough.

Delicately drifts down but slides by, BOGEY! Reed leads with three holes remaining. Incredible.

Dubai Desert Classic final round

09:40 , Jack Rathborn

McIlroy to this tricky par three then...

But first Shinkwin, who is playing for big dough now. 198 yards, pitched just on and rolls to five feet. Magic.

Can Rory follow him in? The release is perfect if you land it just on the fringe.

That’s overcooked, in the thick stuff, *some* green to work with, but he’ll need to fight for par here.

Reed has the edge on the 18th vs McIlroy this week, the American is -3 this week, while the Northern Irishman is just PAR.

Dubai Desert Classic final round

09:38 , Jack Rathborn

Reed with a birdie try at the par three... Ooh that’s rolled on by.

Par putt coming back, too easy, rock solid and he moves to the final three holes of the round, what will he be looking for? Does -20 do the job?

Dubai Desert Classic final round

09:18 , Jack Rathborn

Shinkwin a ball’s width from an eagle, but he’ll move to -13 with the shortest of birdie putts.

McIlroy now, an eagle try on 13, narrowly misses, but he’ll make birdie, and we’re tied up at -18.

Some scoring from Reed and McIlroy this.

Dubai Desert Classic final round

09:16 , Jack Rathborn

If McIlroy is to prevail today, his bombs off the tee in Dubai will play a big part.

One of the finest sights in the sport when you add in shot tracer...

Dubai Desert Classic final round

09:13 , Jack Rathborn

That’s a brilliant swing from McIlroy, one of the best today, heating up maybe?

Reed on 14, the drive bounces into the rough, the fairway proving tough to find for the American.

Poulter with a brilliant lag putt and will tap in to stay at -14 and a tie for third.

Dubai Desert Classic final round

09:06 , Jack Rathborn

Reed with a horrid chip coming up, in the deep stuff on 13 as he bids to make birdie on this par five.

Can he grab a solo lead here by tucking it close to the pin?

It’s a runner and that is sensational, barely a couple inches, Reed will lead outright in a few minutes.

Dubai Desert Classic final round

08:58 , Jack Rathborn

Brun with a birdie try on 15, a tap-in par, nicely done by the Frenchman, who remains solo fifth.

McIlroy on the 13th, bombs away!

554-yard par five cut down to size, 308-yard carry, majestic!

Dubai Desert Classic final round

08:51 , Jack Rathborn

McIlroy with a beauty from the thickest of greenside rough on 12.

Magic! He’ll save par from there surely. Still tied at the top.

Dubai Desert Classic final round

08:50 , Jack Rathborn

Stenson with the low round of the day, -8 through 16, he’s five back, sensational final round though from the Swede, who looks to put a controversial end to 2022 after relinquishing the Ryder Cup captaincy.

Reed is -6 already though, so he could have the low round of the day and bag a win, we’ll find out in the coming hours.

Dubai Desert Classic final round

08:48 , Jack Rathborn

(Getty Images)

(AFP via Getty Images)

Dubai Desert Classic final round

08:38 , Jack Rathborn

A hook from Reed out of the sand, it’s just short of the green, a solid outcome from there perhaps. Up and down to remain at -17.

Dubai Desert Classic final round

08:36 , Jack Rathborn

McIlroy crouching down, a birdie try on 11...

This 10-15 feet putt dribbles downhill to the hole, then burns the edge. CLOSE!

We’re still level.

Nobody willing to bridge the three-shot gap to our leaders.

Dubai Desert Classic final round

08:32 , Jack Rathborn

Reed’s drive on 12 is not good, the pose is familiar, that sawn off follow-through that earned him a green jacket.

But this one doesn’t fade, it’s in the sandy desert patch out left.

Advantage McIlroy just behind...

Dubai Desert Classic final round: Patrick Reed level with Rory McIlroy

08:30 , Jack Rathborn

Patrick Reed with another birdie, he’s level once more with McIlroy and both open up a three-shot gap to those in third.

Patrick Reed of The United States reacts after chipping on the 8th hole (Getty Images)

Dubai Desert Classic final round: Patrick Reed makes eagle to pull level with McIlroy

08:26 , Jack Rathborn

Patrick Reed ties the lead with an eagle at the 10th.#HeroDDC | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/ijkeaIIrD1 — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 30, 2023

Dubai Desert Classic final round

08:15 , Jack Rathborn

Reed with an eagle look on 10, he couldn’t, could he?

Dubai Desert Classic final round

08:10 , Luke Baker

That’s an absolute stunner from Patrick Reed - after smashing a drive down the fairway at the par-5 10th, he almost lands the albatross! He’ll have a shot at the eagle, which if he sinks it would put him level with McIlroy atop the leaderboard

Dubai Desert Classic final round

08:00 , Jack Rathborn

McIlroy drains the birdie, a two-shot lead.

That’s huge.

Dubai Desert Classic final round

07:55 , Jack Rathborn

Poulter from 240 and on the green in two at the 10th, huge chance to make a leap.

An eagle would bring him to a tie for the lead.

Dubai Desert Classic final round

07:53 , Jack Rathborn

169 yards for McIlroy on the ninth... an eight iron only.

He likes it, pin high and maybe eight feet... A glorious chance to carve out daylight and seize momentum back.

A perfect approach, the safe side of the hole too. Patience key here, he can’t let Reed catch him and go past him in the manner Cameron Smith did at the Open last year.

Dubai Desert Classic final round

07:51 , Jack Rathborn

Rory safely in for par, but Reed with a sensational par on nine.

A real tester and he goes to the turn -3 for the day, a massive move for the villain of ‘teegate’.

Dubai Desert Classic final round

07:44 , Jack Rathborn

Rory McIlroy with the big stick on the par four ninth, it’s 488 yards...

A baby fade and that one is bombed down and in the middle of the fairway, position A you could say for the leader.

Latest Dubai Desert Classic odds

Via Betfair

Rory McIlroy 4/9

Patrick Reed 4/1

Lucas Herbert 17/2

Ian Poulter 12/1

Rory McIlroy’s birdie wait goes on - Dubai Desert Classic

07:38 , Jack Rathborn

Rory McIlroy’s biride try on eight is short, it’s another PAR.

Eight consecutive, he’s only gone through the front nine five times in his career here without a birdie or better.

Three of those have come in the final round.

Reed’s second from 196 yards on nine is horrid, in the thicker stuff and over the water, he’ll need to show immense strength to get through this and not avoid a lengthy run off.

Rory McIlroy carves out birdie chance - Dubai Desert Classic

07:33 , Jack Rathborn

McIlroy with a stunning iron into eight, he’ll have about 10 feet to move to -16.

Oooh, nasty for Reed on nine and the 488-yard par four, it bleeds into the right rough just shy of the bunker, “God damn,” cries the American.

Look out for Lucas Herbert on the 11th with a birdie chip maybe from the fringe, he’s in a tie with Poulter for third and two back at -13.

Poulter lets a birdie try on the 9th drift by, a tester for par to stay two back, maybe eight feet.

Rory McIlroy chased by LIV Golf stars Patrick Reed and Ian Poulter at Dubai Desert Classic

07:31 , Jack Rathborn

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

Patrick Reed short game helps close to within one shot of Rory McIlroy - Dubai Desert Classic

07:21 , Jack Rathborn

If Reed is to win, then it will be his short game that takes him to and beyond McIlroy.

Delightful hands on display in the Middle East already this morning.

Patrick Reed moves to within one of the lead. #HeroDDC | #RolexSeries pic.twitter.com/bQ80uO2l1H — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) January 30, 2023

Patrick Reed leads charge to close in on Rory McIlroy - Dubai Desert Classic

07:17 , Jack Rathborn

Reed is the lowest of the chasing pack in the fourth round and currently -3, with Min Woo Lee and Matthew Jordan also -3 but out of contention and five back at -10.

Rory McIlroy with birdie look on seven - Dubai Desert Classic

07:16 , Jack Rathborn

Rory McIlroy is gently moving towards the back nine at PAR.

The Northern Irishman has an outside chance for birdie on the Par 3, 7th.

He’s pin high and will eye up birdie and a two-shot lead from 30 feet away.

Rory McIlroy chased down by Patrick Reed in Dubai

07:12 , Jack Rathborn

Good morning and welcome to Independent Sport’s coverage of the final round in the Dubai Desert Classic.

Rory McIlroy is being chased down by golf’s villain Patrick Reed and has a one-shot lead.

Follow for live updates.

Dubai Desert Classic leaderboard: Rory McIlroy leads the way

07:00 , Lawrence Ostlere

Follow all the latest scores and leaderboard moves as McIlroy tries to clinch victory at the Dubai Desert Classic.