Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy on the charge at Genesis Open

Here in Tinseltown, they just adore a big-name cast and with the weather-affected Genesis Open at last reaching the third round, the leaderboard is positively box office, featuring Justin Thomas out front and the likes of Rory McIlroy in the wings.

Yet threatening to upstage them all is that creation of the most imaginative script-writer - Tiger Woods.

When he completed his second round in the chilly morning, Woods believed he had a 25-footer down the hill to make the cut. Yes, he holed it.

As it turned out, he could actually have two-putted and still scraped in, but the 43-year-old is all about the theatre, isn’t he? And when he returned to Riviera Country Club to complete seven holes of his third round before the darkness called a halt to this enthralling golfing day, he was very much still in character.

Woods went through the first four holes of his third round in five-under. On the par-five 11th (his second), he conjured his second from 255 yards to eight feet. He holed a 25-footer on the next, a 15-footer on the fourth and the sizeable crowds were in their element. When the hooter sounded, he was on the 17th (his eighth) with a relatively straight-forward up-and-down for par and in the top 15.

Granted, he has some major-winning former world No 1s ahead of him and trails Thomas, who is on 13-under, by seven. But Woods has 29 holes to play and the LA fans will flock here to watch him resume at 6.45am. To prove how seriously Woods is taking it, when asked what time he would set his alarm for Sunday morning, he replied: “At about 2am to 3am - just to start the process."

Of course, after three back operations and as a relative old man at 43, Woods needs to ensure the body is flexible and to “activate the glutes”. Those Tiger cubs such as Thomas and McIlroy can enjoy a “lie in” until about 4.15.

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland hits a putt on the 5th hole during the continuation of the second round of the Genesis Open Credit: Getty Images

Thomas has to be the favourite, standing on 13-under one clear of Adam Scott, but the young American does have 35-holes to play. McIlroy will certainly fancy his chances of a first title in 11 months if his dramatic improvement on the greens continues.

The Irishman was the undoubted star of the morning, playing the six holes he had remaining of the second round in four-under for a bogeyless eight-under 63, his lowest competitive score in five months. There was a 20-footer on the fourth (his 13th), a 35-footer on the fifth and after almost holing an approach from 160 yards on the seventh, he watched a 30-footer descend on the eighth. This was in direct and blessed contrast to the first round.

In that opening 72, he took 35 putts and on average lost nearly 2.5 putts to the field. In the second round he took 28 putts and gained almost 3.2 shots. “Yeah, I just saw most of my stats and you could they were were a little better,” McIlroy said. “I hit more fairways, hit more greens. hit it closer to the hole and it’s very obvious I made more putts. So that all adds up to a much better round."

On seven-under, the 29-year-old was clearly a very happy and determined man as he went back to his hotel - in his words “to get away from the circus” - and when he returned to the big top in the afternoon to start the third round, he found he was tantalisingly in the hunt.

A birdie on the first took him to eight-under and despite Thomas making an eagle on that par-five there are plenty of holes, if not plenty of time, to collect his first win in 11 months. It could be quite the finale.

And England has a representative on this quality leaderboard, as well. Paul Casey, who finished second last week at Pebble Beach, is on the same mark as McIlroy, following a second-round 66 and then playing his first four holes of the third round in two-under. This will be a sprint as well as a marathon.