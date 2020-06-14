Daniel Berger celebrating with the trophy - Rory McIlroy capitulates as Daniel Berger secures anti-climactic play-off victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge - GETTY IMAGES

From lockdown to meltdown. Rory McIlroy endured one of the worst front nines of his career on Sunday night as he spiralled from contender to also-ran in the PGA Tour’s grand return at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

It was a bizarre and frankly, chilling finale, with Collin Morikawa missing a four-footer to extend a play-off against fellow American Daniel Berger. Without any disrespect to the champion - the son of Jay Berger, a former Davis Cup tennis player - this was an anti-climax that was sadly deserving of being behind closed doors.

The leaderboard had been full of so many big names going the final day, but golf is never as simple as the script demands. While Justin Rose managed to finish in a tie for third, McIlroy’s demise was particularly unexpected.

The world No 1 was one of the obvious favourites going into the denouement at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, standing just three off the pace. But a calamitous opening seven holes saw his candidature for the trophy - the first presented in big-time men's golf in more than three months because of the pandemic - blow up in a hail of ignominy.

It all added up to an embarrassing six-over 41 on that opening half and although McIlroy fought back with two birdies in the last three holes, the damage had already been done for the Northern Irishman. His 74 left him in a tie for 32nd, ending his streak of seven straight tournaments no worse than fifth.

The portents were treacherous when McIlroy hit what looked conspicuously like a shank with his second on the par-five first. That bogey understandably seemed to have played on his mind when he went into the trio of holes known as “The Horrible Horseshoe” from the third. McIlroy struggled through that patch in two-over, courtesy of two missed eight-footers on the fourth and the fifth.

Yet if all that felt like a kick in the teeth then the famed Fort Worth layout produced its cruel molar-removers on the seventh. A wild drive, a simply awful third shot, and a wretched three-putt added up to a double-bogey six and what, by then, was guaranteed to be the end of McIlroy’s challenge.

"I got off to a really bad start,” McIlroy said. “I hit a loose second shot on the first hole up to the right and then sort of messed around and took bogey there, so not the ideal start. And then the wind was up.

“But you know, sort of played all the way to the end, shot a decent back nine. I was a couple under on the back. But front nine I just got into a rut and played a bad run of holes, and obviously that put me out of the tournament."

Rose’s shortfall was rather more commendable. The Englishman, who started on 10-under, the same mark as McIlroy, also suffered a poor beginning, bogeying the second. But six birdies hurtled Rose into contention.

On the 18th, he was presented with a 15-footer for another birdie which would ultimately have earned him a place in a play-off. It skimmed the cup and Rose let out a sound and surprised himself.

“I’ve missed the putt and I've gone ‘aww’,” Rose said. “I actually heard myself, whereas if that crowd had been here, their groans or cries would have drowned me out.”

Xander Schauffele, another young American, had every right to scream at the heavens when his putt on the 17th enacted a 360 around the cup before staying above ground. He was one clear at the time and he would have only needed a par up the last to be the third member of the shootout. Alas, he three-putted the 18th green and, with no fans, there was nothing but silence. It is the new atmosphere with which all but Berger were trying to come to terms last night.