Rory McIlroy belts Journey’s ‘Don’t Stop Believin’ after 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans win with Shane Lowry

No city throws a party like the Big Easy.

After a boozy lunch to celebrate the 2023 Ryder Cup led Shane Lowry and Rory McIlroy to team up for this week’s 2024 Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the good friends were in the perfect place to celebrate their playoff win over Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer on Sunday night.

McIlroy and Lowry made par on the first playoff hole at TPC Louisiana in Avondale to earn their 25th and third PGA Tour wins, respectively, and got the party started shortly after by jumping on stage to sing “Don’t Stop Believin'” by Journey.

Believe it or not, the world No. 2 wasn’t that bad.

This is not a drill. Rory McIlroy singing Don't Stop Believing pic.twitter.com/y5PkEDoqo4 — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) April 28, 2024

Based on how the evening has started, fans may see McIlroy and Lowry dancing at Cafe Negril on Frenchmen Street later tonight.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek