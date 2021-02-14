Rory Burns: The damning figures that put opener's England place in major doubt - BCCI

With a raucous Chennai crowd humming in expectation, Ishant Sharma was tossed the new ball. The first two balls left Rory Burns a little; he safely left the ball alone.

Sharma’s third delivery shaped up as being the same. Yet this time the ball held its line, angling into Burns. It missed his attempt to flick the ball to the on-side and instead thundered into his front pad, which was not decisively forward.

The dismissal was supreme bowling from Sharma, one of the most skilful quick bowlers to left-handers in the world. It was also a distillation of Burns’s struggles in Test cricket.

For opening batsmen the world over, the most fundamental challenge is deliveries just outside off-stump: the fabled corridor of uncertainty. Against quick bowlers armed with a new ball the world over, they test every iota of a batsman’s technique, discipline and command of off-stump.

Such deliveries bring peril for all Test openers; Burns’s problem is that he is particularly susceptible. He now averages 17.9 in Tests against deliveries from seamers that pitch in the ‘channel’, just outside off-stump - almost a full 10 runs less than the average for all left-handed openers in the past five years is 27.6.

England's Rory Burns watches the ball after playing a shot during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between South Africa and England at The SuperSport Park stadium at Centurion near Pretoria on December 29, 2019 - Getty Images

The upshot of falling lbw third ball was that Burns has now been dismissed three times in his last five deliveries in Test cricket. And yet, more than his consecutive ducks, it is on his 33 in the first innings of the first Test that Burns would reflect on with particular frustration.

An acceptance of failure is wired into the fabric of being a Test match opener: one in three innings from openers end with fewer than 10 runs. So scoring 33, terminated by an injudicious reverse sweep, amounted to an in-between score of the ilk openers loath. That Burns squandered a fine start was especially aggravating after he had overcome the twin handicaps of a lack of normal preparation - he missed the two Tests in Sri Lanka as his wife give birth - and no first-class cricket for 150 days.

In an age in which many Test selections have been made through either white-ball prowess or the allure of potential, Burns has been an antidote: a cricketer who owes selection to years of unobtrusive County Championship run-scoring, unabated even as England Lions saw no interest in his qualities. In Test cricket, Burns has displayed resolve to stick to the idiosyncrasies of a technique that have taken him this far. Before the 2019 Ashes series, he faced doubts over his place; he promptly struck 133 on his Ashes debut. The series ended with Australia’s head coach Justin Langer praising Burns; in a series in which David Warner infamously averaged nine, Burns averaged 39.

Lowest averages by English openers to play 20 Tests

It appeared to be confirmation of Burns’s establishment as a Test opener, an impression reinforced with a second Test century in Hamilton two Tests later. Burns’s 2020 began with injuring himself playing football in South Africa; by the time he had returned, in Dominic Sibley and Zak Crawley England had found two other credible openers.

At the start of 2020, Burns was settling into a role as an essential senior player in a young side, valued for his equilibrium and growing assurance at the crease: his average had ticked up to 33.8. But in eight Tests since, he has averaged 23.9. Going back to the start of England’s series with Pakistan, Burns now has 53 runs in seven Test innings.

It is instructive to compare Burns’s record to the continually derided Joe Denly. Burns is in his 23rd Test, eight more than Denly. While Denly was moved around the order four different times, Burns has opened in every Test. Yet where Denly was castigated for averaging 29.5, Burns’s average is now just 30.9. Analysis of the quality of deliveries the two batsmen faces from CricViz also suggests that Denly received higher quality deliveries throughout his Test career.

Of the 28 batsmen to open in 20 Tests for England, only two average less than Burns. Both of those were at their best in Test cricket in other roles: Mike Brearley captaining, and Mark Butcher batting at number three, where he averaged 38.3.

Burns can not claim such mitigation: he has been selected to replicate his Surrey role exactly. And for all that he has been thrust into an era of supremely good bowling - one in which the notion that an average of 40 is the benchmark of a solid Test batsman has needed reevaluating - Burns has been outperformed by Crawley and Sibley. Both are at least five years younger than Burns’s 30; most importantly, they also average over five runs more than Burns’s 30.

English cricket’s preoccupation with Australia does not mean that the sheen of a fine Ashes performance lasts forever, as Dawid Malan learned in 2018. For all that Burns has already shown himself an opener of skill and steel, without the fillip of second innings runs in Chennai he is now likely to lose his Test place. It would not be entirely clear when - or even if - he would regain it.

Things to avoid when looking to avoid a batting collapse in India

By Scyld Berry

Of all the things in cricket which are easier said than done, averting a batting collapse in a Test in India must be the easiest - the easiest said, that is.

But after seeing a few England collapses in Asia, starting with England’s modest total of 102 in Mumbai in late 1981, a distinct pattern can be discerned, with a list of Things to Avoid.

Batting collapses in India in particular are a matter of chemistry. Take the right elements, or ingredients, and you have a mixture which is highly inflammable. Just one spark then the whole innings can go up in smoke.

Take for a start one highly vociferous wicketkeeper and two top-class Indian spinners; add a lot of fielders around the bat, including the home captain who starts celebrating even when the batsman is not remotely out; scoreboard pressure; young and nervous England batsmen; umpires who are very inexperienced at Test level; and an excitable, patriotic crowd. KER-BAM! An England batting line-up can be blown away.

Starting with the wicketkeeper to orchestrate the noise, Rishabh Pant lacks for nothing when he is scoring so many blistering runs. The keeper who is missing the odd chance and failing with the bat can be ignored. If he is hitting sixes harder than Adam Gilchrist he cannot be dismissed with a chirp.

India, as normal though not in the first Test, have two spinners who not only beat the bat but also - and this is a vital ingredient - hit the pads often. Ravichandra Ashwin, waving his arms like an enormous spider in Jurassic Park, uses every variation of grip, angle and trajectory under the Indian sun to trap batsmen in his webs. He is not above gamesmanship either when pulling out of his delivery when he has not lost his run-up.

Ravichandra Ashwin: taller, and therefore more difficult to sweep - BCCI

England’s torment would have been still more painful if Ravi Jadeja had been fit: being so quick and accurate, Jadeja is made for Indian pitches, averaging five wickets per home Test at only 21 runs each. England made the most of his inadequate understudy in the first Test, Nadeem Shahbaz, but Axar Patel makes a serious left-arm partner for Ashwin.

Both Ashwin and Patel are taller than Sri Lanka’s spinners were last month, and the SG ball in India seems harder than the Kookaburras were in Sri Lanka. Sweeping Ashwin and Patel is therefore a much riskier stroke, as the ball is more likely to take a top edge, which Joe Root discovered. And there is nothing like an England batsman missing his sweep and being hit on the pads to raise the temperature towards Fahrenheit 451.

Top-class spinners can keep men round the bat: no full tosses and drag-downs to scatter them, as when England’s spinners have been bowling with the steady exception of Jack Leach. The more spectacular the close-in catch, never mind whether the batsman has hit it, the louder the crowd’s appeal and the more likely the umpire to give it out, DRS or not.

England have seldom collapsed in India when they have batted first - except when they have batted so slowly that they have let the pressure build. In the first innings of that 1981 Test, Geoff Boycott and Chris Tavare added 92 together from 59 overs, whereupon England lost their last nine wickets for 71. The best guarantees against a collapse: win the toss, bat first, bat big and at a decent rate.

Young batsmen unused to Asian conditions are lambs for slaughter as they cannot be expected to play the big shots which keep bowlers and fielders at bay. England’s top three do not compare with India having two senior pros in their top three. Jonny Bairstow at three gave England impetus in Sri Lanka, even if he did not go on.

When England played their first Test series in India in 1933-4, they brought their own umpire with them - former Test batsman Joe Hardstaff senior - and had an Australian Frank Tarrant standing at the other end. India since then have had only one Test umpire who was a Test cricketer himself, Srini Venkataraghavan. Instead they have employed umpires who are very good at theory but have themselves played little if at all.

Throw in the crowd and this mix becomes volatile. The umpire in his first Test who gave Rory Burns LBW paused, as he had every right to do, but during that pause might possibly have been swayed by the vehemence of the appeals by the Indian players and crowd. He gave Burns out on “umpire’s call” and that early loss set England on the slide.

If the Ahmedabad stadium is only half full for the third and fourth Tests, that is still a crowd of 50,000. The Decision Review System alone cannot save England’s batting from being combustible.