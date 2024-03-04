Rory Beggan: GAA star says next weeks 'unknown' after he takes part in NFL Combine

Rory Beggan and fellow inter-county GAA goalkeepers Charlie Smyth and Mark Jackson are attempting to earn lucrative NFL kicking contracts

Monaghan GAA star Rory Beggan says "whatever happens, happens" over the next weeks after he took part in Sunday's NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

Beggan was joined by fellow inter-county keepers Down's Charlie Smyth and Wicklow's Mark Jackson as they attempt to earn lucrative NFL contracts.

The NFL's International Player Pathway event aims to discover new talent and expand the sport's global reach.

"The next few weeks are unknown," added Beggan on Instagram.

"Great experience over the last few days and months.

"Competing with the colleges' finest in an NFL combine is not something I would have envisaged a year ago."

The GAA trio trained in Florida for a number of weeks before heading to Indianapolis.

On Sunday, they attempted kicks from various distances from 25 to 60 yards and also took part in kick-off and onside kicking drills.

Beggan, Smyth and Jackson are now regarded as free agents and can be approached by any NFL team, with the new season starting in September.

Lead coach of the NFL International program's kicking/punting group, Irishman Tadhg Leader praised the trio's performances on Sunday in a social media post on X.

"Proud of these lads," said Leader.

"It's been a crazy couple of months for all involved. I couldn't ask for a better group to pioneer this and represent."

Leader's younger brother Darragh is also hoping to earn a punting NFL contract as part of the ongoing international program.