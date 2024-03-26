Rory Beggan: Availability of Monaghan goalkeeper 'very much up in the air'

Beggan played for his club Scotstown against Glen in the Ulster SFC final before setting his sights on a career in American football

Monaghan manager Vinny Corey says goalkeeper Rory Beggan's availability for the Ulster Football Championship remains "very much up in the air".

Beggan, Charlie Smyth and Darragh Leader recently took a step closer to securing American football contracts after signing with an NFL agency.

Beggan, Down youngster Smyth and Leader signed for ProStar after impressing at the NFL Combine as kickers.

"It's something that's changing all the time," said Corey.

"There was talk that he [Beggan] was flying home three weeks ago. It's ever-changing.

"I was talking to Rory recently. It's something he has put a lot of effort into himself, a lot of time and effort into getting an NFL contract.

"The last Pro day he was at he kicked really well, he'll be happy with that so no doubt there would be interest in him.

"What will happen in the next few weeks would be very much up in the air," the Farney County boss told BBC Sport NI at the launch of this year's Ulster Senior Football Championship.

Monaghan will face Cavan in the preliminary round of the Ulster SFC on 7 April.

GAA players Beggan and Smyth and former Connacht full-back Leader are looking to earn lucrative contracts as punters through the NFL's International Player Pathway (IPP).

From the new season, which begins in September, all 32 NFL teams must have at least one international player on their books. The IPP aims to discover new talent and expand American football's global reach.

After garnering initial intertest from teams after the Combine - an event in Indianapolis where college graduates showcase their talents - Beggan, Smyth and Leader took part in a 'pro day' in Florida on 20 March as teams continue to scout their potential as punters.

It has been reported that Smyth will train with New Orleans Saints later this week.