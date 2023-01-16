Roquan Smith's top plays 2022 season
Watch Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith's top plays from 2022 season.
Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has a big game on Monday night, but the Broncos aren’t waiting to see the result before setting up their head coaching interview with him. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Quinn is scheduled to interview with the Broncos on Friday. It will be the second straight year that Quinn [more]
Could landing the No. 1 overall pick change Ryan Poles' rebuild vision for the Bears and Justin Fields? It's good fodder for sports talk radio, but not one that's rooted in reality.
Matt Canada wasn't great in 2022 but he might have been good enough late to save his job.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Former Patriots linebacker Kyle Van Noy wasn't afraid to tell it like it is after the Chargers' devastating playoff loss to the Jaguars on Saturday.
The Giants won, letting officials off the hook for this egregious call.
Football is a humbling sport. 49ers tight end George Kittle told NBC Sports' Peter King how Brock Purdy's college struggles helped the rookie quarterback develop.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
Facing fourth-and-long with the season on the line, Kirk Cousins barely threw the ball past the line of scrimmage, earning the ire of Twitter.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and linebacker Fred Warner addressed the team's locker room after their wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks.
The head coaches had another quick one after Ravens vs. Bengals in the playoffs.
Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was responsible for at least 90 yards of offense in the 49ers' playoff victory without even touching the ball.
Brock Purdy's historic performance in the NFC Wild Card Game was reflected by the latest PFF grades.
Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins did not take the team’s loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC wild-card round Sunday well.
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
What will Matt Patricia be up to in 2023?
With a game at Buffalo hanging in the balance, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins decided on fourth and 18 to throw it up for grabs to receiver Justin Jefferson. And it worked. With the season hanging in the balance on fourth and eight against the Giants in the wild-card round, Cousins opted not to throw it [more]
There are not supposed to be secrets in the NFL, yet the Chiefs are succeeding with this one.
The Buffalo Bills will host their divisional round game against the Cincinnati Bengals, who would have had a chance for a higher seed if their Week 17 game wasnt canceled.
The Arizona Cardinals are searching for a new coach and speculation is swirling. The name at the forefront of the chatter? Sean Payton.