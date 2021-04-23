Roquan Smith wins Bears’ 2020 Ed Block Courage Award

The Chicago Bears have named inside linebacker Roquan Smith the team’s 2020 Ed Block Courage Award winner.

The Ed Block Courage Award is given to a player on each of the 32 NFL teams who “best exemplifies a commitment to sportsmanship and courage and serves as an inspiration in the locker room.” Recipients are voted by their teammates.

Sportsmanship, dedication, a community role model & so much more. Congrats to our 2020 Ed Block Courage Award winner, @RoquanSmith1! 👏 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) April 22, 2021

“It’s a tremendous honor for me,” Smith said. “Being voted on by my teammates, I think that speaks volumes, just having your peers vote for you and think you deserve this award. That means a lot to me just because of the brotherhood that we have.”

Past Bears winners of the Ed Block Courage Award include Allen Robinson, Zach Miller and Kyle Long.

Smith is coming off an impressive 2020 season where he totaled 139 tackles, 18 tackles-for-loss, seven pass deflections, six quarterback hits, four sacks, two interceptions, and a forced fumble. Entering the final year of his contract, Smith is primed to be a Chicago Bear for a long time.

List