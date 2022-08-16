Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is continuing his “hold-in” as he seeks a trade to a team that will sign him to a lucrative contract extension.

Chicago head coach Matt Eberflus said today that Smith will travel to Seattle with the team tomorrow, but will not play in Thursday night’s preseason game against the Seahawks.

Eberflus added that Smith is attending meetings and is engaged in his work, but he’s continuing to refuse to practice. Eberflus has seemed unhappy with Smith but has also indicated that anything having to do with his contract or a potential trade is for the front office, not the coaching staff, to handle.

At some point, we’re going to see Smith on the field in a game again. But it almost certainly won’t be until the regular season, and it may not be with the Bears.

Roquan Smith will travel to Seattle for preseason game, but will not play originally appeared on Pro Football Talk