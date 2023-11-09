Roquan Smith sounds off on Bears
Courtney Cronin joins David Haugh on Football Night in Chicago to discuss Roquan Smith's recent comment about being traded to the Ravens
Roquan Smith sounds off on Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Courtney Cronin joins David Haugh on Football Night in Chicago to discuss Roquan Smith's recent comment about being traded to the Ravens
Roquan Smith sounds off on Bears originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Smith was traded to the Ravens on Halloween 2022 and has since signed a lucrative extension and excelled in one of the NFL's best defenses.
It's another edition of 'Stat Nerd Thursday' on the pod as Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don provide one stat you need to know for every time in the NFL heading into Week 10. The two also breakdown all the fantasy angles of the TNF matchup between the Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears. Yes, we know it's a dreadful game but you'll watch it and find love for it anyways.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski continues his Shuffle Up series, this time focusing on WR values for the remainder of the season.
Following Troy Aikman's comments. Quinnen Williams not only denied the quote attributed to him but said he never spoke to the ESPN commentator.
In its response to the conference, Michigan claims the Big Ten is acting prematurely and that the NCAA has not yet been able to provide significant evidence.
A good quarterback on a rookie contract is every NFL team's dream, and Washington has one. Can the Commanders build a future on Sam Howell?
The defending champions just took a significant blow.
Check out our latest fantasy hockey trade tips, headlined by a couple of Pittsburgh skaters.
If Jake Paul really wants to be taken seriously as a boxer, he took a step in the right direction Wednesday.
Michigan's running game isn't elite and J.J. McCarthy will need to rise to the occasion to hold off No. 9 Penn State.
Jorge Martin runs through several backfields that have question marks for fantasy entering Week 10.
The Yahoo Fantasy trade deadline is just over a week away. If you're looking to make a deal, Sal Vetri has some suggestions.
Friday night's Truck Series finale was an ugly display of driving.
With decisions to be made on an expansion format, a new CFP director, revenue sharing and a new TV deal, there's plenty at stake as college football's power brokers meet in Chicago on Thursday.
There's a good chance that at least one 5-7 team will be needed to complete the bowl field in addition to James Madison and Jacksonville State.
Have you ever wondered how hockey photographers capture images from inside the net? We went behind the lens to find out.
Taylor Swift will have to settle for the second-sexiest Kelce brother.
Check out our fantasy football rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season, with help for every position.
Two of the NBA's best teams meet in Denver on Wednesday night.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season!