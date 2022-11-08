Roquan Smith sees no weaknesses on Ravens defense

It didn’t take long for linebacker Roquan Smith to make an impact in his Ravens debut.

Smith stopped Saints running back Alvin Kamara short of the first down on back-to-back runs in the second quarter to force a punt that Baltimore used as a springboard to their first scoring drive of the night. Smith finished the night with five tackles and said after the 27-13 win that it was “amazing” to be on the field with a defense that made life difficult on the Saints all night.

“Man, it’s amazing just being around so many playmakers,” Smith said on NFL Network. “Guys that make plays all over the field. I don’t see no weaknesses at all. . . . I’m excited in the direction that we’re going.”

Smith will now have a bye week to continue settling into the team’s defense and Monday night’s performance provided plenty of reason to be excited about what that will mean for the Ravens over the second half of the season.

