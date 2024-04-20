Roquan Smith says Trenton Simpson has potential to be the best second-year LB in NFL

With the loss of Pro Bowl inside linebacker Patrick Queen to the Pittsburgh Steelers in free agency, attention has turned toward Baltimore Ravens 2023 third-rounder Trenton Simpson as the likely replacement for Roquan Smith in the middle of the defense.

When talking with the media, Smith spoke glowingly of Simpson ahead of his second season.

“‘Simp’ [Trenton Simpson], just talking with him this offseason and even last season, I know the type of respect he has for the game and for himself as well,” Smith said. “The way he’s been busting his tail all offseason, talking with [strength & conditioning coordinator] Scott [Elliott] and everyone about [how] the guy is busting his tail, wanting to be the best. I know his mindset, so I’m excited. He has all the potential in the world. It’s just going to be about putting that on the field week in and week out and just trusting his ability. If he does that, I think he’ll be the best second-year linebacker in the league, in my opinion.”

The Ravens selected Simpson as the Clemson linebacker with the No. 86 overall pick in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Simpson showcased his playmaking potential in the regular season finale against the Steelers, with seven tackles and one sack.

