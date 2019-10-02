Roquan Smith says he’s playing on Sunday

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith was back at practice on Wednesday after missing last Sunday’s game for what the team has called personal reasons.

Head coach Matt Nagy didn’t go beyond that at his media session Wednesday and said only that “we’ll see” about Smith playing against the Raiders this weekend. Smith had less uncertainty about his status.

The linebacker told reporters that he’ll be playing against Oakland in London this weekend, but was otherwise in lockstep with Nagy when it came to discussing what kept him from playing last weekend.

“It was just a personal issue so I’m moving forward,” Smith said, via ESPN.com. “I’m past the situation now actually. Just addressing it because I have to.”

Nick Kwiatkoski started in place of Smith in a win over the Vikings and would shift back to a reserve role if Smith’s right about how things will play out this weekend.