Roquan Smith says he’s all-in on Bears’ season, not thinking about contract

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith sat out practices and requested a trade during training camp, but now he says he’s all-in on the Bears’ 2022 season.

Smith, who is heading into the final year of his rookie contract, said he’s not giving any thought to his contract and will wait until he hits free agency after the season to worry about it.

Asked if there’s any chance he and General Manager Ryan Poles might get together and talk about a contract extension, Smith answered, “No. No. I’m not focused on that right now. It’s already in the back of my mind. It just came to the front when you mentioned it.”

Smith said that while he wanted a new contract or a trade during the offseason, that’s all in the past.

“I’m not focused on that, if I’m being completely honest,” Smith said. “My focus is on making this year the best year I can and then go from there. I don’t want to look forward too much to the future or anything like that. I’m just focused on now, having the best year I can with my teammates and playing the game I love. That’s what means the most to me.”

In talking to reporters, Smith came across as sincerely excited about the season, and not the least bit upset with the Bears failing to trade him or extend his contract. He’s focused on winning in 2022.

