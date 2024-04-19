Roquan Smith says addition of Derrick Henry will ‘make us stick to what we do’

The Baltimore Ravens’ acquisition of veteran running back Derrick Henry in free agency has been exciting for fans and current players. All-Pro inside linebacker Roquan Smith was the latest to rave about the addition.

“I think it’s going to make us stick to what we do,” Smith said. “Having a guy like [Derrick Henry], any time you need a play with him and Lamar [Jackson] back there, it’s going to be crucial. I’m excited. It’s going to open up a lot for everyone. Going up against the guy, I know what kind of a threat he poses to other defenses. It’s going to be scary. I’m excited to see. As I always say, I’m glad [that] I’m on the defensive side and watching those guys, cheering them on play in and play out. I told a couple of my friends in the offseason, maybe I’ll have to get some popcorn on the sideline while I’m watching those guys go to work. So, I’m definitely excited. I think it’s a great piece added to us, and it’s going to help us get to where we want to be.”

Henry, 30, rushed for 1,167 yards on 280 attempts with the Tennessee Titans last season. While running backs typically decline around 30, Henry has yet to show noticeable signs of slowing down as he enters his ninth NFL season.

With Jackson and Henry at the helm of the offense, the Ravens should again finish with one of the best rushing attacks in the league.

