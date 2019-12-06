Roquan Smith is out for the rest of the night with a pectoral injury

The writing was on the wall when Roquan Smith almost immediately went to the locker room with an injury midway through the first quarter of Thursday night's game.

The Bears' star linebacker didn't look like himself on the Cowboys' 17-play opening drive, and will apparently miss the rest of the game with a pectoral injury:

#Bears injury update:

LB Roquan Smith (pectoral, out)

— Chicago Bears (@BearsPR) December 6, 2019

Not great!

Fellow starting linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski suffered a pec injury in 2017 and missed over a month of time.

Without Smith or Danny Trevathan, the Bears are left with Kwiatkoski and Kevin Pierre-Louis as the primary pair up the middle. They're already without Akiem Hicks and Prince Amukamara as well.

