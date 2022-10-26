Roquan Smith reacts to Robert Quinn trade in front of press

The Associated Press

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) JC Jackson was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers after he underwent surgery for a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee on Wednesday. The team signed linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to fill the open roster spot. Jackson's knee appeared to give out as he was attempting to elevate while contesting a touchdown catch by Seattle's Marquise Goodwin during the second quarter of the Seahawks' 37-23 victory last Sunday.