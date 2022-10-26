Roquan Smith reacts to Robert Quinn trade in front of press
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith reacts to the now Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn trade in front of the press.
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith reacts to the now Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Robert Quinn trade in front of the press.
The first week 8 injury report looks great for the Vikings
The steelers won't have Calvin Austin this season.
Do you agree with Herbie's top 6?
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) JC Jackson was placed on injured reserve by the Los Angeles Chargers after he underwent surgery for a ruptured patellar tendon in his right knee on Wednesday. The team signed linebacker Jeremiah Attaochu to fill the open roster spot. Jackson's knee appeared to give out as he was attempting to elevate while contesting a touchdown catch by Seattle's Marquise Goodwin during the second quarter of the Seahawks' 37-23 victory last Sunday.
Get to know new Philadelphia Eagles pass rusher Robert Quinn, who was acquired via trade from the Chicago Bears. By Reuben Frank
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Coach Doug Pederson insists the Jacksonville Jaguars never shopped demoted running back James Robinson. It was a somewhat risky decision - Jacksonville got a conditional sixth-round pick in return - considering the Jaguars (2-5) were left with one of their least-experienced backfields in franchise history.
The Chicago Bears are trading star pass rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round draft pick
It’s Dream Team, Part Two. As the 6-0 Eagles emerge from their bye, they’re doing it with a new addition at pass rusher. Per multiple reports, the Bears are trading Robert Quinn to the Eagles. Quinn set a team record with 18.5 sacks in 2021. He has one sack through seven games in 2021. Quinn [more]
With Robert Quinn in the fold, the Philadelphia Eagles are releasing defensive end, Tarron Jackson
It is usually uneventful when a single insider buys stock. However, When quite a few insiders buy shares, as it...
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s surgically repaired right thumb is fully healed. He no longer is on the practice report. Prescott had surgery Sept. 12 and missed five games before returning to game action Sunday against the Lions. Running back Ezekiel Elliott did not practice Wednesday. He has a knee sprain that reportedly is a Grade [more]
Bears LB Roquan Smith had to leave the podium after getting emotional discussing Robert Quinn's trade to the Eagles.
The trade winds have already been blustery as next Tuesday's NFL deadline fast approaches. Here is a look at players who could be on the move.
North Carolina coach Hubert Davis has a new six-year contract and a raise after his first-year run to the NCAA championship game
In trading Robert Quinn for a fourth-round pick, general manager Ryan Poles showed he's the type of disciplined, big-picture thinker who can build a winner in Chicago.
The Bears will place OL Lucas Patrick on IR, which means he'll be eligible to return Week 12, at the earliest.
In this week's edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald credits Indy for making a long overdue decision and laments Green Bay's Week 8 plight.
Davante Adams was one of four Raiders players to miss practice today with an illness.
Davis' Tar Heels enter the upcoming season ranked No. 1 in the country.
The Eagles on Wednesday pulled off a blockbuster trade to acquire Pro Bowler Robert Quinn from the Bears. By Dave Zangaro