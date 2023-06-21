Roquan Smith: Ravens in for something special, I think it will be my best year

Linebacker Roquan Smith is heading into his first full season with the Ravens and he thinks it is going to be a memorable one.

Smith joined the Ravens in a trade with the Bears last year and it became clear in January that he enjoyed his first months with the team. Smith signed a five-year extension with ahead of Baltimore’s playoff loss to the Bengals and said on The Lounge podcast that he believes he’ll be able to make a bigger impact now that he has spent more time in the team’s defense.

That bodes well for Smith individually and he believes that the entire team is poised for bigger things.

“I’m just excited to get out there and fly around with the guys, because I think we’re in for something special,” Smith said. “And I think myself, personally, I think it’s going to be probably my best year, at least the way I feel physically and mentally.”

Smith has company when it comes to feeling like the Ravens are well positioned for a successful season, but plenty of other teams feel that way in June and only a few of them are going to be proven right once the actual season gets underway.

