Roquan Smith ranked 8th-best linebacker in NFL

When the Chicago Bears selected linebacker Roquan Smith in the first round of the 2018 NFL draft, the expectation was that the former Georgia star would continue the team’s tradition of elite inside linebacker play that spans generations and Hall of Famers like Dick Butkus, Mike Singletary, and Brian Urlacher.

And while Smith isn’t quite on that level yet, his play in 2020 has his stock on the rise.

He was recently ranked the eighth-best linebacker in the NFL by Touchdown Wire:

Bears fans are hoping that their offense takes flight under Justin Fields, who spent some time of his own with the Bulldogs. But on the defensive side of the ball another Georgia alum has the second level of the defense locked down for the next few seasons at least.

Smith posted a career-best grade from Pro Football Focus in 2020 after finishing the year with career-highs in tackles (139) and tackles for loss (18).

While Smith had a somewhat rocky start to his NFL career, he’s beginning to settle in as one of the most talented players at his position who has enough natural ability to emerge as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in 2021.