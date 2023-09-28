Roquan Smith provides Browns with their weekly bulletin board material

Star linebacker Roquan Smith had some interesting things to say as the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens get set to lock horns on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Speaking on embracing the villain role, Smith stated the Ravens were going to “beat [the Browns’] tails in front of their wife and kids.”

Here is the full quote:

“His wife, kids, [and] everyone is there to watch them. So, we’re going over there to beat their tails in front of their wife and kids. So, when you think about it from that perspective, any man is going to fight till the death at that point. I know if that’s me in that case, I know I would. So, I think about it from that standpoint. I’m just going in just like I prepared for any other game – play till [you hear] the whistle, play physical and hit anything that moves.”

To some extent, it is easy to get what he is saying about locking in and getting ready to play a physical game for four quarters, but there was certainly probably a better way to phrase it. Similar to the Ja’Marr Chase elves comments, at some point opponents are going to learn to speak softly about this Cleveland team.

