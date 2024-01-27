Roquan Smith praises Ravens fans for their passion, intense crowd noise

The Baltimore Ravens have one of the most passionate fanbases in the NFL. They show support to their team week in and week out in many different ways, and have been a source of passion as Baltimore has embarked on their 2023 season.

Following the Ravens’ big Divisional Round win over the Houston Texans, inside linebacker Roquan Smith said he expects M&T Bank Stadium to be “rocking”. He also talked about how Ravens fans love their football, and it’s a big part for the team to have them cheering them on.

“I know it’s going to be rocking next week in the AFC Championship game. But it was huge today. Coming to the M&T Bank Stadium, I was a witness to it last year, how loud and how hostile the environment can be as well as this year. They love their football and the way they come out; I don’t know what they could be on. Maybe it’s liquid courage. *(laughter) *But they got at the top of their lungs, and it’s definitely a big part for us. And I was talking to some of the edge rushers earlier in the week and they enjoy it even more because knowing the snap counts is going to be more predictable when it is that loud. So, make sure you guys come out loud as crap next week.”

