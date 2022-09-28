Roquan Smith is one of the best pass coverage linebackers since 2018

Smith is a top pass coverage linebacker since 2018 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith has been one of the best pass coverage linebackers since entering the NFL in 2018, according to some statistics.

A statistic from Zebra Technologies ranks Smith second in allowed passer rating as the nearest defender (76.2 passer rating with a minimum of 100 targets). He holds a -41.1 target EPA (Expected Points Added), which is third amongst linebackers.

Smith played a phenomenal game last Sunday during the Bears' win over the Houston Texans. He recorded 16 tackles and snagged the game-sealing interception against quarterback Davis Mills to help set up Cairo Santos for a buzzer-beating 30-yard field goal.

The Bears linebacker got into a dilemma with the team this past offseason. Both sides couldn't come to an agreement for a new contract, leaving Smith with a sour taste in his mouth playing on $9.7 million in the final year of his deal. Smith reportedly asked for more money than Colts linebacker Shaquille Leonard, who inked a five-year deal worth $98.5 million.

If Smith continues his exemplary play this season, he should be in the running for a historic contract next offseason.

