Linebacker Roquan Smith hasn’t practiced all week, but the Bears aren’t closing the door on him for Sunday.

Smith has been listed as questionable to face the Texans in Week Three because of a hip injury. Smith has 20 tackles and a half-sack through the first two weeks of the regular season.

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson is also listed as questionable. He showed up on Thursday’s injury report as limited by a quad injury and he joined Smith in missing Friday’s session.

Linebacker Matt Adams (hamstring), defensive back Dane Cruikshank (hamstring), and tight end Ryan Griffin (Achilles) have been ruled out for the Bears. Wide receiver Velus Jones (hamstring) is also likely to miss the game after being listed as doubtful.

Roquan Smith misses another practice, listed as questionable for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk