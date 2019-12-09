Roquan Smith will miss rest of year with torn pectoral

The immediate word after last Thursday’s game was that Bears linebacker Roquan Smith‘s pectoral injury didn’t look good.

It doesn’t look any better a few days later. Bears head coach Matt Nagy said at a Monday press conference that Smith will miss the rest of the season after tearing his pectoral.

Smith was injured on a touchdown run by Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott that capped the first Dallas possession of the game. He had two tackles before the injury and ends the year with 101 tackles, two sacks and an interception on the year.

The Bears have also been playing without Danny Trevathan, which left Kevin Pierre-Louis and Nick Kwiatkoski to handle inside linebacker duties after Smith went down last week.