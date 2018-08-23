Roquan Smith a longshot to make his debut this week

After a delayed start to his first NFL preseason, Bears linebacker Roquan Smith might not play until the regular season.

The Bears first-round pick, who missed training camp because of a contract stalemate with the team, wasn’t able to practice Wednesday night after leaving practice with hamstring soreness Tuesday.

Since the Bears have just one practice today before they play the Chiefs Saturday afternoon, that makes it unlikely Smith’s going to be able to make his professional debut.

Via John Mullin of NBC Sports Chicago, Bears coach Matt Nagy admitted it was a longshot: “Just because he’s not out here running around 100 percent.”

Smith did warmups and a few individual drills, then retired to the side to do some light running with the athletic training staff.

Of course, Smith won’t be alone on the sidelines for the Bears defense, with Akiem Hicks dealing with a sore knee and Leonard Floyd recovering from hand surgery.