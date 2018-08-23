Roquan Smith a longshot for Bears-Chiefs game

Precaution prevailed Wednesday night as the Bears moved a practice to the football stadium of Vernon Hills High School, with the result that rookie linebacker Roquan Smith is now a longshot to make his professional debut this weekend in Soldier Field, or possibly not even before opening day against the Green Bay Packers.

Smith, who had to leave practice on Tuesday with hamstring soreness, did warmups and some individual drills but then adjourned to the sidelines to do some light running while his teammates went through a practice without pads before a crowd estimated around 5,000.

Because Smith now has only Thursday before the Bears game with the Kansas City Chiefs, coach Matt Nagy agreed that it was fair to say that Smith's chances are for playing are slim, "just because he's not out here running around 100 percent."

Smith is not alone under the cloud of question. Defensive lineman Akiem Hicks, a scratch from the Denver game because of knee soreness, again sat out practice on Wednesday. Linebacker Leonard Floyd is already out as he starts his comeback from surgery on fractures involving fingers of his right hand.

Guard Kyle Long had the practice night off, replaced by Earl Watford and also by third-year guard Will Pericak, suggesting that Long may be on the shelf vs. Kansas City. Notably, rookie James Daniels remained ensconced with the No. 2 offense, but at guard rather than center with Hroniss Grasu handling all snaps with the second unit.