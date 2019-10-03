Roquan Smith heading to London with his teammates

Bears linebacker Roquan Smith had another full practice Thursday.

Smith said Wednesday that he would play against Oakland on Sunday, and in fact, he is accompanying the team to London, Ian Rapoport of the NFL reports.

Smith missed last week’s game with a personal issue.

Neither Smith nor coach Matt Nagy provided any details.

“It was just a personal issue so I’m moving forward,” Smith said Wednesday. “I’m past the situation now actually. Just addressing it because I have to.”