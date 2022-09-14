Roquan Smith 'felt like a little kid' playing in the rain during Bears game

Smith 'felt like a little kid' playing in the rain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith finished with the lowest PFF grade of any Chicago Bear during Sunday's Week 1 game against the 49ers.

But, he had fun.

Smith enjoyed playing in the rain. He added a team-leading seven tackles, 0.5 sacks and one pass defended. This was the first game he's played for the Bears since his contract dispute in the summer.

Hopefully, the All-Pro linebacker has a better week against the Green Bay Packers on the road. Aaron Rodgers mentioned after practice on Wednesday he "wouldn't have minded" if the Bears traded him before the season.

Sounds like the Bears' rivals up north aren't ready for their defense.

