Roquan Smith earns desired deal; both sides can walk away content

It was an ugly breakup between the Chicago Bears and linebacker Roquan Smith.

The Bears' new regime – headlined by Ryan Poles and Matt Eberflus – were immediately posed with a serious and difficult question that could alter their vision of the franchise.

Should they extend Smith to a major contract?

Smith had aspirations of becoming the highest-paid off-ball linebacker in NFL history, reportedly asking for more than Shaquille Leonard, who inked a five-year, $98.5 million deal with Eberflus' old stomping grounds in Indianapolis the summer prior.

In the end, despite Smith's position (WILL linebacker) regarding high value in Eberflus' defense, they forged ahead without a solidified deal in place. By summer's end, Smith announced he would play out his rookie contract until reaching the free market next offseason.

Things didn't progress, as Smith never exceeded the expectation of creating turnovers – a demand predicated upon Eberflus' H.I.T.S theory. Smith managed two interceptions, but failed to create anything more. The template is Leonard, Eberflus' former WILL linebacker with the Colts, who forced an eye-popping 12 turnovers during the 2021 season.

Eventually, to Smith's surprise, the Bears answered the aforementioned question to a higher degree. Not only did they choose not to extend him, but they also forced him out of Chicago and traded him to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second- and fifth-round pick, along with linebacker A.J. Klein.

Once he landed in Baltimore, he expressed his confusion and disorientation with Ravens' media, saying "I didn't plan to get traded." The Bears' first-round pick from the 2016 NFL draft, despite requesting a trade as part of his "hold-in" during the summer, didn't expect his time in Chicago to end so abruptly.

He claimed Poles openly told him upon arrival he had no intentions to trade him and took it a step further by saying Poles planned to "build around him."

Nevertheless, he landed on his feet, finding a more fitting, welcoming home with the Ravens.

In the final nine regular season games he played in Baltimore this year, he recorded 51 solo tackles – bumping up his solo tackle number to a single-season, career-high 103 tackles – along with two sacks and one interception.

His leadership is greatly coveted and appreciated in the locker. Smith was voted Team MVP by local media, announced by the team on Wednesday.

And, in turn, the Ravens granted him a five-year, $100 million contract with $60 million in total guarantees – the deal he had vocalized and desired since the beginning of the summer.

The trade, by most accounts, proved to be a successful transaction for both teams.

The Ravens have an elite, frightening linebacker group of Smith, Tyus Bowser and Patrick Queen. Since Smith's arrival, the Ravens jumped from 20th to second in points allowed per game and 24th to third in yards allowed per game.

As for the Bears, they didn't force a relationship they didn't see fit within their defense, while simultaneously setting a standard for contract negotiations in the future. They haven't yet used the draft picks they received from the Ravens, but they will prove crucial to a roster with an innumerable amount of gaps.

To that, each party can shake hands and move on. The Ravens see Smith as a $100 million player in their defense. The Bears do not. End of story.

