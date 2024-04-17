Roquan Smith: Derrick Henry addition is huge, will help us stick to what we do

After the Ravens lost the AFC Championship Game to the Chiefs, their offensive game plan came in for criticism.

The team handed the ball off to running backs six times in a game that was close throughout and the lack of running drew poor reviews from head coach John Harbaugh along with outside voices. On Wednesday, linebacker Roquan Smith may have referenced that game plan as well when he answered a question about one of his new teammates.

Derrick Henry signed with the team as a free agent last month and Smith raved about what the running back will mean to the team's offense.

“I think that’s huge," Smith said. "I think it's gonna make us stick to what we do, having a guy like him. Anytime you need a play with him and [quarterback] Lamar [Jackson] back there, I think it's gonna be crucial. I’m excited. It’s gonna open up a lot for everyone. Going against the guy, I know the type of threat he posed to other defenses. It’s gonna be scary. I’m excited to see.”

Smith said he told friends he might have to "get some popcorn on the sideline" because of how entertaining he thinks it will be to watch Henry, Jackson and the rest of the offense go about its business this season.