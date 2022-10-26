Roquan Smith breaks down after learning Bears traded Robert Quinn

Players speak of each other as brothers and sometimes it sounds cliche.

Then there is a moment like the one that happened Thursday when Roquan Smith of the Chicago Bears was speaking to the media and learned the team had traded defensive lineman Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles.

It was a tough moment for Smith and an even tougher one to watch.

Roquan Smith: “I have a great deal of respect for that guy. … Damn. Crazy.” Really tough moment to witness. pic.twitter.com/1RNHrOnGiZ — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 26, 2022

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire