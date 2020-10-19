Roquan Smith on Bears’ defense: ‘There’s always room for improvement’

Inside linebacker Roquan Smith was the Chicago Bears’ most active defender in Week 6’s 23-16 win over the Carolina Panthers. He finished the game with a team-best 12 tackles and was every bit the sideline-to-sideline player the Bears envisioned when they made him the eighth overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Smith is enjoying what’s shaping up to be his breakout season, and he’s growing as a leader off the field too.

It would’ve been easy for Smith to bask in the glow of a strong individual performance that was a critical piece to the overall team win. Instead, Smith remained grounded and spoke like an established veteran after the game.

“We did play well, but there’s always room for improvement,” said Smith. “So we’re just taking each week and enjoying it today and we’re focused on our little improvement. It was a solid performance, but we can always get better.”

Despite Smith’s concerns, the Bears’ defense played its best all-around game of the season against the Panthers. They kept Teddy Bridgewater out of the end zone and intercepted him twice, and limited running back Mike Davis to just 52 yards on 18 carries.

“We were focused on not letting guys in [the end zone],” Smith said. “They’re an NFL team just like we are — a lot of good players — and it was just about being a brick wall.”

For the most part, the Bears were that brick wall. They limited the Panthers to three field goals and just one touchdown. It was Chicago’s most convincing win, thanks in large part to the defense.

The only thing missing Sunday was a defensive touchdown.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to score,” said safety Tashaun Gipson, who nearly returned an interception for a touchdown in the first quarter. “I’m going to have to hear about it.”